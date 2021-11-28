Vikings’ Chad Greenway: Kirk Cousins ‘Can’t Win These Fans Over. I Don’t Get It’

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway has a pulse on the team’s fanbase.

The 16th overall pick in the 2006 draft, Greenway played every snap of his 11-year NFL career for the purple and gold — a playing resume that’s rare in the modern NFL. The business often supersedes loyalty, moving players like scrap parts at a swap meet.

Kirk Cousins hasn’t been immune to calls of mutiny through his four seasons in Minnesota. The Vikings have won just two playoff games since he arrived in 2018 with high expectations on a return to the NFC Championship game.

One of the league’s biggest breadwinners, Cousins bears much of the blame for the team’s recent struggles — a poking point that Greenway called out this week with the Vikings.

Greenway Defends Cousins

Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden, Greenway was asked which player on the team is currently the franchise’s fan-favorite.

Greenway namedropped Cousins first, given an impressive resume this season that includes eight late-game drives that put the Vikings in a position to win. However, he knows the veteran quarterback has become synonymous with the team’s underwhelming reputation in his tenure.

“Man, I know I can’t say Kirk because Kirk is this polarizing dude,” Greenway said. “But I love Kirk Cousins; he’s playing lights out. For whatever reason — even if he puts up these crazy numbers and puts our team in the best chance to win every game — he can’t win these fans over. I don’t get it.”

Greenway passed on Cousins, Adam Thielen and Harrison Smith, instead deeming Justin Jefferson the franchise’s most shining player.

After breaking Randy Moss’ rookie receiving yards record last season, Jefferson is drawing national acclaim due to his electrifying play and viral “Griddy” dance.

“Adam Thielen is massive,” Greenway said, referring to the Minnesota native’s celebrity in his home state. “But, I think of anybody I mentioned (Justin Jefferson) is No. 1 right now. Fans are seeing a reincarnation of a young Randy Moss with the plays he’s making.”

Greenway credited Cousins’ improvement over the past two seasons. In his past 17 games, dating back to Week 8 of the 2020 season, Cousins has thrown 45 touchdowns and five interceptions — a full-season body of work that rivals Aaron Rodgers’ 48-touchdown, five-interception performance as the league’s most valuable player last season.

He’s recently gained steam in national conversations after throwing for 635 yards and five touchdowns in the past two weeks. His climb has come in hand with Jefferson’s emergence. Jefferson earned Week 11 NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after catching eight passes for 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.

“(Jefferson’s) going to be the guy you look at the next three years who’s going to be an absolute superstar — even more than he already is,” Greenway said. “Especially because Kirk is believing a little more, throwing balls up and letting Justin go get it.”