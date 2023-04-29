Former Vikings Starting Cornerback Signs Deal With Steelers

Another former member of the Minnesota Vikings defensive backfield has joined up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who earned 10 starts for Minnesota last season, made the jump to the AFC North Division on Saturday, April 29. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news on Twitter.

Some non-draft news: Former #Vikings DB Chandon Sullivan is signing with the #Steelers, per his agents @KatzBrosSports. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

Chandon Sullivan Joins Former Vikings Teammate Patrick Peterson With Steelers

Sullivan followed in the footsteps of cornerback Patrick Peterson, another starting member of the Vikings’ secondary last season, who signed a two-year deal worth $14 million to join the Steelers in March.

Peterson represents the bigger loss to Minnesota’s defense after he put up a borderline Pro-Bowl campaign during a renaissance year in 2022. Peterson recorded five interceptions and 15 pass breakups while holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 79.6 and a collective completion percentage under 60%, per Pro Football Reference (PFR).

Sullivan played for the Vikings for just one season as opposed to Peterson’s two. In 2022, Sullivan broke up seven passes, recorded two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble. He surrendered a rating of 102.7 to opposing QBs and a completion percentage of nearly 71%, per PFR.

Peterson was considered a likely candidate for departure after the Vikings hired Brian Flores to run the defense as his system of heavy man coverage isn’t ideal for an aging cornerback, even one bound for the Hall of Fame such as Peterson. Even still, Minnesota voiced interest in Peterson’s return to the team, though events ultimately didn’t play out that way.

Sullivan’s weaknesses in coverage made him an even more likely departure from the franchise than Peterson, and it doesn’t appear that the Vikings made any overt efforts to keep Sullivan on the roster for 2023. He joined Minnesota last season on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million after a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. Sullivan started his NFL career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Vikings Address Secondary With 2 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Vikings made some additions to the defensive backfield during the offseason, most notably adding former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy who is expected to start opposite Andrew Booth Jr.

Minnesota also made it a point to solidify its secondary during the 2023 NFL Draft, dedicating two of its top three picks to the unit. The Vikings selected cornerback Mekhi Blackmon out of USC with their second overall pick, which fell at No. 102 in the third round. The team then picked safety Jay Ward out of LSU with the 134th overall selection in the fourth round.

It was the second straight season that Minnesota prioritized the secondary after selecting Booth and fellow cornerback Akayleb Evans in 2022, as well as safety Lewis Cine. All three of those players suffered through injuries during their rookie campaigns, though all are expected to be back and healthy in 2023.