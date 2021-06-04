Vikings Sign Ex-Chiefs, Super Bowl-Winning Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings have signed a fifth veteran cornerback in free agency this offseason.

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland agreed to terms with the team on Friday.

Breeland, 29, visited the Vikings last week, sending the Chiefs fan base in a frenzy. After a week of contemplation, the seventh-year veteran agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson.

With over 100 games of NFL experience under his belt, Breeland expects to compete for a starting outside cornerback spot, Tomasson’s source said.

Background on Breeland

Breeland’s NFL career embodies the journeyman mentality.

A fourth-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2014, Breeland was an instant starter, playing in 60 games and tallying five interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in that span.

He missed out on a lucrative three-year, $24 million second contract with the Carolina Panthers after failing a physical due to an infection from a deep cut on the back of his foot he sustained in the Dominican Republic, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported.

Breeland, seeking a new home in the NFL, joined the Green Bay Packers for a season before Kansas City signed him to single-year deals each of the past two seasons.

Breeland played in 27 games (26 starts) over the past two seasons, recording 17 pass breakups, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He notched a crucial interception in the first half of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Since 2017, Breeland has allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (50.7%) of any cornerback in the league, trailing only William Jackson, who inked a three-year, $42 million contract with Washington.

After missing out on his payday with Carolina and helping Kansas City win a Super Bowl, Breeland sought to hit paydirt this offseason.

After a week of silence on Breeland, many Vikings followers had written off that he didn’t fancy the offer by Minnesota. However, the Vikings didn’t have to outbid the Chiefs by much, verbally signing him to a contract where he could earn $1 million more this season than he did in 2020.

Vikings Cornerbacks Battle Will be a Spectacle at Training Camp

With the addition of Breeland, Minnesota’s cornerbacks room is bubbling with veteran talent after last year’s eldest corners had just three years of experience.

Patrick Peterson remains the elder statesman and a frontrunner for a starting role at outside corner. Mackensie Alexander, signed this offseason after a one-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, holds the starting slot role.

The starting corner opposite of Peterson was presumed to be 2020 third-round rookie Cameron Dantzler, who likely holds an advantage entering training camp.

Minnesota also signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday, whose hold as the newest cornerback in the room slipped within 24 hours.

Ex-Packers cornerback Parry Nickerson was also signed this offseason. Meanwhile, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Dylan Mabin are buried beneath the bevy of veteran talent.

Jeff Gladney’s status remains in the air after the 2020 first-round pick was charged with felony assault in April.