Vikings Advised to Sign Safety Net QB Behind Josh Dobbs

The Minnesota Vikings appear to have found their starting QB in Josh Dobbs but the way Sunday’s game played out against the Atlanta Falcons made obvious the need for one more reliable signal-caller in the position group.

A concussion suffered by rookie Jaren Hall was the circumstance that thrust Dobbs into the No. 1 role and allowed for his second-half heroics. However, had Dobbs gone down, the Vikings would have been forced to turn to running back Cam Akers, who the team designated as its emergency QB heading into Week 9. Akers tore his Achilles tendon in the game, which would have left Minnesota with zero viable options had Dobbs’ suffered any sort of injury.

Hall is in concussion protocol and could be back by next weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints. His symptoms could also linger and sideline the rookie for weeks to come. Reserve QB Sean Mannion is on the practice squad, but he isn’t exactly the safety net a team with legitimate playoff aspirations hopes for behind a starter who has only been with the team for one week.

As such, Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff on Monday, November 6, pitched the addition of veteran QB Colt McCoy, who can offer the Vikings a little more margin for error and margin for injury down the stretch of the season.

Colt McCoy Has NFL History with Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell

The logic behind signing McCoy to back up Dobbs and potentially serve as the emergency/third-string QB when Hall returns is the same as the reasoning behind the arguments for Minnesota to sign McCoy before the team executed the trade for Dobbs last Tuesday.