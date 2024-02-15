Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Sounds Off on ‘Jerk’ Reputation

The Minnesota Vikings fired Mike Zimmer following an 8-9 campaign in 2021.

It was just the third losing season of his eight-year tenure. But it was his second consecutive season with fewer wins than losses.

He finished with a 72-56-1 career record. The Vikings had three double-digit-win seasons – each of which led to playoff berths – under Zimmer. But his lasting memory in Minnesota is unflattering for the now-defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

“There’s a reputation out there that I’m a jerk or something like that, which it is what it is I guess,” Zimmer said during his introductory press conference on February 14. “But since it was announced that I was going to be here, I’ve heard from so many players that played for me, players here … texted me and said how happy they are for me.

“I think if I was such a jerk I wouldn’t be hearing from of those guys.”

There were reports of Zimmer’s frigid relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who arrived in 2018.

It’s a return to Dallas for Zimmer. He began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Cowboys in 1994.

He replaces Dan Quinn, who spent the last three seasons in the position but moved on to become the Washington Commanders’ head coach this offseason. Former Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, who was an assistant in Dallas, followed Quinn to Washington.

Floyd and Zimmer had a tumultuous relationship from their shared Vikings days.

Mike Zimmer’s Rocky Vikings Past With Sharrif Floyd

Floyd was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2013 draft, one year before Zimmer’s arrival. He appeared in 16 games just once and made fewer appearances following 16 in his rookie year.

“I’ve been down, hurt, lost, confused, scared, and fighting when there’s nothing left to fight for. Believing in myself, and constantly keeping my kids close to my heart threw it all. Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Everyone who has claim to love me has walked away, left when the weights gots heavy,” Floyd wrote in the caption of the Instagram post above.

“I’m sharing this … because it was 2 days before I went into surgery, These words were used to slander my name, tarnish me as a person and a player. So easy to forget the kinds of years A kid has had when your support system has so much B.s to say about you.”

Zimmer refuted Floyd’s claims, noting they didn’t know the severity of the injury for a “long time.”

“I suppose I say a lot of things about players during the season, but I had a good relationship with Sharrif like I do all the players,” Zimmer said, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin in March 2018. “I haven’t seen him in two years maybe?”

Sharrif Floyd Sued Vikings, Renowned Surgeon

Floyd filed separate grievances against the Vikings and the surgeon who performed his knee procedure in 2016, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews, in 2018.

Floyd alleged he underwent a more serious procedure than initially planned.

Doctors prescribed pain blockers that caused nerve and muscle damage to Floyd’s right leg and he never played again. Floyd withdrew his grievance against the Vikings later that year but continued with the $180 million lawsuit against the NFL.

No public updates on the lawsuit have been provided since then.