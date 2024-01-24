Vikings’ Prized $24 Million Free Agent Expected to Leave Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings‘ midseason signing of guard Dalton Risner was a long-awaited move called for by the fans — but his time in Minnesota could have already come and gone.

Former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles, who is now an NFL agent, sees Risner’s 2023 performance worthy of a lucrative contract that will likely price out the Vikings when he reaches free agency in March.

“I think he played well enough; he’s going to want a bigger contract,” Sirles said on a January 23 episode of the “Purple Insider” podcast, adding that Minnesota should let Risner walk due to more pressing needs on the roster.

The Vikings signed Risner, 28, to a one-year, $3 million deal three weeks into the season after previously letting him walk after a visit during training camp in early August.

A coveted pass-protector, Risner did not allow a sack on 485 pass-blocking snaps in 12 games played. Pro Football Focus (PFF) predicted Risner to garner a three-year, $24 million deal with $15 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $8 million a season.

Risner’s signing was an all-in move before Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury and contributed to the second-best composite pass-blocking grade in the NFL.

Pass protection composite pic.twitter.com/FGiIXKrlKH — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 9, 2024

Dalton Risner Bet on Himself Last Year, Left His Hometown Broncos

After four seasons with his home state Denver Broncos, Risner bet on himself in free agency and was resolute in not taking a deal under his asking price.

That led to Risner wavering in free agency after the start of the season despite his visit with the Vikings on August 1. That visit was a wake-up call for starting guards Ed Ingram and Ezra Cleveland.

Even after Risner was signed, the Vikings did not make Risner a starter until Cleveland went down with an injury ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Risner and the rest of the offensive line did not surrender a sack, helping Cousins complete 35-of-45 passes (77.8%) for 378 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 22-17 victory.

The Vikings traded Cleveland, who was playing in the final year of his rookie deal, two weeks later at the trade deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minnesota likely didn’t intend to re-sign Cleveland, a 2020 second-round pick, but will be faced with questions in the interior offensive line again this offseason.

Risner is likely to bet on himself in free agency again and attempt to garner a lucrative contract in his prime.

Vikings Offensive Line Competition Ahead

The Vikings are set on the bookends of their offensive lines with right tackle Brian O’Neill and left tackle Christian Darrisaw remaining mainstays at their respective positions.

The Vikings were among the top pass-blocking units in the league but struggled for a second year to impose their will in the run game. The interior offensive line needs work after Ingram’s second season did not inspire nor did Garrett Bradbury on a new deal.

Neither player is on the cusp of being cut from the roster, nor do the Vikings have the resources for a wholesale rebuild of the line.

However, the Vikings should attempt to create a competition on the interior offensive line with a mix of veterans and Day 2 developmental draft picks who could be depth pieces this season but be true candidates to challenge Ingram or Bradbury in the coming years.