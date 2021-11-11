Full Details on Vikings’ Dalvin Cook’s Lawsuit Revealed

One tweet sent the NFL community and Minnesota Vikings fan base into confusion.

Late Tuesday night, Adam Schefter, notorious for having the first scoop on NFL breaking news, leaked information from Dalvin Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, that the Vikings running back was a “victim of domestic assault and extortion” in a pending lawsuit.

Hours later, the Star Tribune obtained the lawsuit, filed by Cook’s ex-girlfriend, which accuses Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment for an incident a year ago.

Before the suit was filed, the two parties held settlement discussions, but no agreement was reached, per the Star Tribune.

Several interpretations of what took place in November 2020 are circulating the web. Here’s a breakdown of what the suit claims and Cook’s defense.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Cook of ‘Taking Me Through Hell’





Play



What lawsuit against Dalvin Cook means for his NFL status | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack the civil lawsuit Dalvin Cook’s former girlfriend has filed alleging him of abuse and explain what impact this currently has on the RB from a football standpoint. #NBCSports #ProFootballTalk #DalvinCook » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch Pro Football Talk live on Peacock weekdays 7a-9a: bit.ly/2JpZZpo » Get… 2021-11-11T00:57:38Z

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Last year on November 19, Cook’s ex-girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, 29, flew to Minnesota to break up with Cook, 26, and get her belongings from his Inver Grove Heights home, per a Dakota County District Court lawsuit gathered by the Star Tribune.

Trimble accused Cook of “giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell” and is seeking monetary damages and, she says, accountability, according to the Star Tribune.

Whether Trimble entered with consent or was breaking an entry could be a point of contention in the suit.

Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, responded to the lawsuit, arguing that Trimble broke into Cook’s house, assaulted him and two houseguests and is now trying to “extort him for millions of dollars.”

Here’s what the rest of the suit alleges, per the Star Tribune:

Trimble, a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, entered through the garage and grabbed mace she stored there on her way in, the lawsuit said. Trimble claims in the filing that Cook got angry when she asked for his help in gathering her things. Cook “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open,” per the . She attempted to spray the mace at Cook, but he overpowered her and the mace went into her eyes, the lawsuit said. She went to shower when she was allegedly assaulted again. Then Trimble went into the bedroom, grabbed Cook’s gun and called her friend, according to the lawsuit. Cook overheard her and threatened her, and beat her with a broomstick, the suit claims. The next morning, when Cook took her to the airport, Trimble covered her injuries with a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a face mask. On Nov. 25 in Florida when she sought treatment for her injuries, she told medical personnel she had been in an ATV accident. She learned she had a concussion along with several deep cuts and bruising, the lawsuit said. Neither Trimble nor Cook called police or filed a report about the night in dispute. The lawsuit includes text messages purportedly from Cook to Trimble saying, “I know what I did can’t be rewind…If you wanna go to the police I’ll respect that I’ll take my punishment for what I did!” They saw each other off and on afterward until permanently splitting in May.

WARNING: Below are screenshots of the mentioned text messages and graphic images of Trimble after the alleged assault that were included in the lawsuit.

Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. pic.twitter.com/wwjUDoPYRi — Rochelle Olson (@rochelleolson) November 10, 2021

Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. pic.twitter.com/zkexo2WZFd — Rochelle Olson (@rochelleolson) November 10, 2021

Cook’s Defense

Valentini, who has represented several Vikings players in the past, released a response to the lawsuit, arguing that Cook was the victim of assault that night along with two houseguests.

Cook and Trimble met on a Florida beach in 2018 and have had an off-and-on relationship that has had its rough patches, per Valentini. Valentini wrote in his statement that Trimble had damaged Cook’s vehicle on “at least two occasions” and has shown prior history of violence against Cook’s property.

In Cook’s defense, Valentini referred to Minnesota’s Castle Doctrine, which grants individuals the right to self-defense when an intruder enters your home.

Here’s Valentini’s full defense statement on the suit filed against Cook, provided by Adam Schefter: