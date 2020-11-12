Dalvin Cook on Vikings Bye Week: ‘You Seen That Old-School Coach Zim’

The Vikings have looked like a different team in the past two weeks after starting the season 1-5 entering their Week 7 bye.

From shocking the NFL with an upset over the NFC North frontrunner Green Bay Packers to trouncing the Detroit Lions last Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer and his team flipped a switch during the bye week that has changed the trajectory of the remaining seven weeks of the season.

Dalvin Cook, who has been at the center of the Vikings’ resurgence, spoke about the team’s bye week on Thursday, Nov. 12. He admitted the bye week wasn’t so much about drastic changes but more staying course, drowning out the outside noise and sticking to the plan.

“You seen [sic] that old-school Coach Zim come out,” Cook said. “That ‘let’s get back to the basics, put the pads back on let’s go back to work.’ That was his demeanor the whole bye week, leading up to the Packers week, and [it is] still.”

The Vikings have carried Zimmer’s “old school” demeanor in their past two wins by employing a smashmouth brand of football that is evident when the team can execute its game plan. The offensive line has helped Cook rush for a team-record 369 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.

Confidence Has Been Key

Cook added in his press conference that confidence has been the biggest change in the team as of late, adding that Zimmer has been tougher on this year’s team than any other group Cook has seen and the results are beginning to show.

“I think the young guys he brought in, [they’re] some tough guys. Coach Zim loves his secondary, he loves his defense. He loves the team but you know he pushes those guys to a limit that he knows they can play at,” Cook said. “Those guys have responded and that’s the character of our team. Don’t worry about the outside noise just respond. I think we’ve just been responding in big ways.”

Second-year cornerback Kris Boyd elaborated what it’s taken for the defense, which saw a statistical improvement by notching three interceptions against the Lions, to continue to develop.

“It was important for us to go out there, listen to what is said — take in the coaching — and go out there and execute,” Boyd said. “Whatever the plan is, we have to go out there and do it to the best of our ability and we’ve been doing it so far.”

Vikings’ Identity Will Be Put to the Test This Week

There are several historical narratives the Vikings are hoping to buck this week on Monday Night Football when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The Vikings are 2-4 on the road against the Bears since Zimmer took over the team in 2014 and 4-16 as a franchise since 2000. Kirk Cousins’ 0-9 MNF record will also be a hot stat spread this week despite his record being more reflective of his teams’ poor play.

Cook, who hasn’t won at Soldier Field in his career, said the team will have to face its past demons and assert their new identity to win.

“This year is about something different. It’s about us knowing our identity,” Cook said. I give the utmost respect to the Bears… we got to go in there and match their physicality, not shying away from anything. This Monday night game is going to be about who’s most physical and I think we gotta bring our lunch pail Monday night.”