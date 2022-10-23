Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Faces Hefty Fine From NFL: Report

The heat the Minnesota Vikings faced in Miami last week didn’t stop the NFL from raining on running back Dalvin Cook‘s homecoming.

Cook, who broke off a 53-yard touchdown run that clinched a 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins on October 16, is facing a fine from the league for his celebratory antics.

NFL Fines Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Over $7,000

On October 22, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL has fined Cook for throwing the football in the stands after his clutch touchdown run.

“#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined $7,426 for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning 53-yard touchdown run in Miami,” Rapoport tweeted.

The celebration violates a rule in the league’s operations handbook, which also includes a $12,731 fine for a second offense.

It’s a costly fee for Cook (the first of his career), who saw paydirt after a tough day of running in the Miami sun. Cook gained just 24 yards on his other 12 carries before he broke off what was his longest run since 2020 that put away the Dolphins for good.

Minnesota, like in many games this season, allowed Miami to crawl back into the game. The Dolphins came within six points and were marching down the field in the final minutes of the fourth quarterback before Harrison Smith forced a fumble to stall Miami’s advance.

With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Cook took care of things from there, taking a carry for six yards on the opening play of the ensuing drive before exploding for his touchdown run the following play.

Through six games, Cook has recorded 530 yards from scrimmage and 4 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in the NFL for rushing yards and is on pace for 1,501 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

Vikings Bye Week Rooting Guide

For fans who will still find themselves watching games around the league, here are some games to keep an eye on.

Green Bay Packers (2-4) at Washington Commanders (3-3) — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

The Vikings at 5-1 already have an 84% chance of winning the NFC North division, but a Packers loss to the Commanders would improve those chances even more. Former Vikings backup quarterback Taylor Heinecke will get the start under center for Washington — giving Minnesota fans someone to root for other than the pass-rushers chasing Aaron Rodgers.

Detroit Lions (1-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2) — 12 p.m. CT, CBS

The Lions may be slipping from the division title chase, but Detroit’s high-octane offense should present a challenge to the Cowboys. The Vikings face Dallas on November 14, which should be a pivotal game in determining the top seeds and first-round byes in the NFC playoffs. A Lions win would surely help Minnesota’s case.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-3) — 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX

A rematch of Super Bowl LIV is the marquee game of the day, this matchup is deserving of the primetime slot but will follow the first slate of games. Plenty of star power from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but fans could also get a first look at Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers, who figure to be contenders after trading for the prized-Carolina Panthers running back. Let’s not forget former Vikings running back Jerrick McKinnon on the Chiefs, who Vikings fans should want to win over the 49ers in the NFC.