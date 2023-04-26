$63 Million Vikings Star’s Cryptic Social Media Post Sparks Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings‘ situation with star running back Dalvin Cook continues to fray as the NFL Draft draws near.

Amid a contract dispute with the team, Cook posted a photo of himself on his Instagram on April 25, covering up the Vikings’ Norseman logo in the photo. Cook’s grievances with the Vikings have come after the team re-signed backup Alexander Mattison to a multiyear deal, forcing Cook’s hand to either take a pay cut or move on.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on April 25 that if Minnesota could trade or cut Cook as soon as Saturday, the third day of the draft.

“The Vikings have been communicative with their star tailback—and receptive to the idea of bringing him back—but it just won’t happen at the rate of $11 million [salary] he’s due this fall,” Breer wrote. “Minnesota hasn’t shopped Cook, but if it comes away with a back in the first three rounds, I’d bet the Vikings will be open to the idea of moving him on Saturday.”

Dalvin Cook covers Vikings logo on Instagram story… only a matter of time until we hear something on his status 👀 pic.twitter.com/exw8S0yl2N — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) April 26, 2023

Vikings Have Had Trade Talks on Dalvin Cook

While the Vikings have kept their dealings with Cook under wraps so far this offseason, there is a confirmed report that they did shop Cook around the start of free agency in mid-March.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that the Miami Dolphins had discussed a trade for Cook in March. He later added in an April 18 article that Miami intends to inquire about Cook if he is released — a far from ideal outcome for the Vikings who hope to get something for the four-time Pro Bowl running back.

“According to a source, the Dolphins are expected to inquire about Cook if he’s released. And though Cook would be fine staying with Minnesota, the Dolphins would be among the teams of interest to him if he’s released,” Jackson wrote. “The Dolphins and Vikings already have discussed a trade for Cook this offseason, but the trade did not happen in part because the sides could not agree on the draft pick compensation that would go to Minnesota, according to a source.”

Vikings GM Speaks Out on Dalvin Cook’s Future

Appearing in a media conference at the NFL owners’ meeting on April 13, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the question of whether Cook will be on the roster next season, saying “Again, conversations are always ongoing with [Cook]. We’re trying to be solutions-oriented and always trying to put the roster together within our constraints, and we’ll continue those conversations.”

Those constraints aren’t helped by Cook’s current five-year, $63 million deal that was backloaded with hefty cap hits of over $14 million a season, which rank in the top five at his position. The Vikings have the least amount of cap space in the league ($1.3 million) and still need to sign their rookie class and extend Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson this offseason.

The analytics suggest Cook has dropped off significantly at the age of 28 last season.

However, he did show he still has an explosive streak several times last season. Cook clinched a win over the Dolphins with a 53-yard touchdown run and also kickstarted Minnesota’s dramatic comeback over the Buffalo Bills with an 81-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Cook’s agent has played hardball with the Vikings in the offseason, badmouthing the team on social media. The two sides’ impasse is expected to reach its end soon.