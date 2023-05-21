AFC Contender Likely Landing Spot for Vikings’ Dalvin Cook: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Getty Running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field ahead of the NFC Wild Card Game against the New York Giants in January 2023.

The time is coming for the Minnesota Vikings to make a decision on Pro-Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and there is at least one option that should leave all parties content.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN appeared on SportsCenter on Friday, May 19, and said that the Miami Dolphins are a team “to watch” where Cook is concerned as the summer approaches.

“The Vikings, for now, have been willing to hold on to [Cook’s] $14 million cap hit, but once June 1 hits, they can save $9 million on the cap if they do release him,” Fowler said, per Bleacher Report. “I know Cook is training in South Florida right now. He’s been cleared off that torn labrum surgery to start to do some running and explosive work. He loves Minnesota but if they do move on, he’s open to a fresh start. Miami could be one to watch. He’s from Miami [and] they were linked to Dalvin Cook once upon a time in the offseason.”

