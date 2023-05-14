Vikings Turn Their Shoulder on Trade Talks With 4-Time Pro Bowler

The Minnesota Vikings have stepped forward amid trade speculation surrounding star running back Dalvin Cook — suggesting that they haven’t counted out keeping him after months of tension.

On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported May 14 that the Vikings want to “do right” by the star running back but are struggling to find the right situation for him in a trade, which could lead him to stay in Minnesota.

“Dalvin Cook’s future has been sort of open-ended recently. I was told from a source that the Vikings want to do right by Dalvin Cook. Right now, they’re willing to hold onto his cap hit of around $14 million until they figure this all out,” Fowler said.

Fowler noted the trade rumors with the Miami Dolphins around the opening of free agency in March that have since fizzled out. The Dolphins re-signed their four running backs to the tune of $12.3 million and drafted De’Von Achane in the third round.

“There’s not a clear-cut avenue for him to be traded, at least at the moment. And so, the Vikings moved on from Za’Darius Smith, they could be willing to move on from Dalvin Cook at some point, but it hasn’t shaken out yet,” Fowler said, adding that they’re willing to listen to trade offers but there aren’t many ideal destinations to pursue in a trade yet.

After months of inaction on Cook, Minnesota can afford to wait. If the Vikings intend to move on from Cook, it’d be advantageous to wait until June 1 — when they can push his remaining guaranteed money across the next two seasons and save at least $9 million against the cap in 2023.

Vikings’ Deadline for Dalvin Cook Approaching

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been non-committal to Cook this offseason after the team approached him to take a pay cut for the 2023 season.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported in February that Cook balked at the organization’s plead for him to take a pay cut.

As the new regime has begun to leave its imprint on the team, investing heavily in running back isn’t currently in the Vikings’ plans. Minnesota hedged its future elsewhere, signing Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract that is nearly fully guaranteed.

Committing that kind of cash to a player is a full indication they plan to use Mattison and are prepared to move on from Cook.

However, not working out a resolution to keep Za’Darius Smith, who was traded to the Clevland Browns, in Minnesota did free up cap space that could soften the push for Cook to take a pay cut.

Many teams are waiting to see if the Vikings will cut Cook on June 1 for the chance to land the four-time Pro Bowler without having to give up draft capital.

However, if Cook remains rostered with his contract intact after the turn of the calendar, he’s likely to show up for mandatory minicamp on June 12.

Vikings Still Need to Work Out Extensions for Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter & T.J. Hockenson

While the cap savings that came with trading Smith was a step in the right direction, Minnesota has a lot of work if it’s going to handle all of its business this offseason.

Justin Jefferson‘s contract extension is the most noteworthy, however, the Vikings have through next season to strike a deal after exercising his fifth-year option. T.J. Hockenson is entering the final year of his deal and should garner a top-five salary at his position in the ballpark of $12 to $17 million annually.

But the most pressing matter is working out a new deal for Danielle Hunter, who has not shown up to voluntary OTAs yet this season.