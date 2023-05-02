Vikings Invite Trade Talks for Pair of Pro Bowlers: Report

No deal during the draft hasn’t deterred the Minnesota Vikings from attempting to trade Pro Bowlers Dalvin Cook and Za’Darius Smith.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on April 29 that the Vikings “will listen” to trade offers on Cook and Smith.

“The problem is both will require contract adjustments to be traded. Revised deals have to sit a day before they’re traded,” Breer tweeted, adding that Minnesota’s chances of acquiring 2023 draft picks were nixed on Day 3 of the draft. “Revised deals have to sit a day before they’re traded. So it’d be ’24 picks for them.”

3 Vikings Stars on the Chopping Block as Minnesota Waits to Extend Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson

Despite the Vikings fielding offers for both Smith and Cook, the two stars’ situations are the opposite. Smith, despite playing injured for the final half of the season, outplayed his current deal and is looking for more money, recently requesting a trade otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are looking for Cook to take a pay cut after they re-signed Alexander Mattison to a two-year deal and intend to have a timeshare in the running back room. Cook’s $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season ranks fourth at his position — a rate the Rick Spielman regime signed him to when he was still the focal point of the offense.

Neither star seems willing to budge, and at this juncture of the offseason, few teams have the cap space to take on their current contracts.

Several financial moves outside of Cook and Smith are still pending. T.J. Hockenson and Justin Jefferson are due for contract extensions along with Danielle Hunter, who appears to be in limbo with the organization after declining to earn his workout bonus by not showing up at voluntary OTAs last month.

The Vikings can restructure Brian O’Neill‘s contract to create over $10 million in cap space by restructuring his contract. The future decisions on Cook, Smith and Hunter could tip the cap sheet in favor of keeping one or two of the trio – but at least one star won’t be on the roster next season.

Dalvin Cook Most Likely to Leave Vikings in 2023

While Minnesota made a last-ditch pitch to field trade offers, it’s likely the Vikings release him after June 1 to save $9 million in cap space with his release.

Cook’s efficiency fell off a cliff last season while his cap hit skyrocketed in 2023 on a backloaded contract, leaving many teams unwilling to take on his deal in a trade. If released, Cook won’t see a lucrative yearly salary from his next team. However, the Vikings are still on the hook for $5 million if he is released, and he can still sign for a lesser deal elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Minnesota can use the $9 million in cap savings to sweeten up Smith or Hunter’s contracts.

The Vikings defense needs to see the most significant improvement this season. Brian Flores likely wouldn’t sign on if the team intended to send off both Pro Bowl pass rushers from last season.

At running back, Minnesota has already prepared for life after Cook by re-signing Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract.