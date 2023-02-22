Vikings Predicted to Let Defensive Anchor Bolt in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings are staring down the barrel of a big decision in the middle of their defense.

Matt Anderson and Myles Gorham of the Vikings Happy Hour podcast presented by SB Nation’s Daily Norseman recently discussed the likelihood of the team bringing back defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, with a specific focus on the contract Tomlinson will seek and his fit with the scheme of new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

“Whether it is Dalvin Tomlinson or another free agent, they need to bring in a veteran to help kinda solidify that defensive line because right now, it’s very bare,” Gorham said on Tuesday, February 21. “He’s shown, especially the first half [of the season] before he got hurt, he looked really good in [the Vikings] defense … and I think it’s still a similar 3-4 style defense [under Flores].”

“He’s probably gonna want a raise from [his previous contract], especially with where the [salary] cap is going,” Gorham continued. “So you’re looking at $13 [to] $15 million. That’s a lot of money for a guy that, for me, doesn’t get to the quarterback enough.”

Tomlinson Can’t Offer Pass Rush Presence Vikings Want Under Flores

Tomlinson produced just 10 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 2022, and has tallied only 13 sacks over the course of his six-year NFL career, per Pro Football Reference.

However, Pro Football Focus still ranked Tomlinson the 14th-best interior defender in the NFL out of 126 players who qualified at the position last year, with an overall rating of 77.0. Tomlinson pulled a 77.6 pass rushing grade as well as a grade of 65.0 against the run over his 13 appearances in 2022, making him something of a dual threat on a defensive line that is in desperate need of both skill sets.

Still, Anderson agreed with Gorham on Tuesday that Tomlinson may not have quite the pass rushing burst that suits Flores’ desired defensive system, especially if he’s looking for a salary bump next season.

“In Flores’ defense, you want that — you want that interior defensive lineman to get that pressure on the quarterback,” Anderson said. “When you throw in the price and the new scheme with Brian Flores, I just don’t quite see a match, as great as Tomlinson has been.”

Currently on the Vikings roster for next season at defensive tackle are Khyiris Tonga, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent before the team re-signed him on February 17, and Harrison Phillips who will play in 2023 on the second year of a three-year contract worth $19.5 million in total.

Return Remains Possible After Vikings, Tomlinson Push Contract Void Date

That the Vikings and Tomlinson would part ways this offseason appeared close to a foregone conclusion before developments on Wednesday offered new hope for his return to Minnesota.

Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s deal was set to void in recent days, which would have pushed $7.5M of dead money onto their 2023 cap. The team & Tomlinson agreed to move the void date to 3/15. This buys more time for a possible extension that avoids all $7.5M hitting the 2023 cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 22, 2023

“Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s deal was set to void in recent days, which would have pushed $7.5M of dead money onto their 2023 cap,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted on February 22. “The team [and] Tomlinson agreed to move the void date to 3/15. This buys more time for a possible extension that avoids all $7.5 million hitting the 2023 cap.”

Tomlinson has three void years on his deal with the Vikings, per Spotrac, which will cost the team $7.5 million against the cap in 2023, as well as $2.5 million in each of the following two years, unless Minnesota can strike an extension with the defensive tackle prior to March 15. That is the date that the NFL’s free agency period officially opens for next season.

The Vikings will still eventually have to suffer the hit of all $12.5 million in void year cap charges on Tomlinson’s contract, though the team can theoretically save money against the salary cap this coming season by bringing Tomlinson back — which translates into a financial incentive to keep him rather than signing another free agent of similar skills who can be procured at a similar price.

Minnesota was a little more than $24.4 million over the salary cap as of Wednesday.