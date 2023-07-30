Vikings Make Final Decision on 3-Time Pro Bowler’s Future

Danielle Hunter‘s holdout with the Minnesota Vikings is no more.

Less than 24 hours after an ESPN report rekindled trade rumors involving the Pro Bowl edge rusher, Hunter and the Vikings reached a resolution for the 2023 season, striking a lucrative one-year, $20 million deal that avoids a holdout and guarantees Hunter plays in purple and gold for the 2023 season.

“The #Viking and three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter agreed to terms on a new one-year deal worth $20 million,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on July 30. “Hunter gets $17M guaranteed and a no-tag clause, with a chance to earn a big payday next March.”

Hunter, who turns 29 in October, was entering the final year of the five-year, $72 million contract he signed in 2018 that had deflated in value after numerous restructures. After posting 10.5 sacks and the sixth-most pressures (70) in 2022, Hunter had just $5.5 million in cash left to earn on his contract, ranking 56th among edge rushers for the 2023 season.

Unhappy with the remaining year of his deal, Hunter skipped mandatory minicamps in June. He attended the first week of training camp to avoid being fined but had not been a full participant.

With a new contract, Hunter ranks eighth among edge rusher salaries, matching veteran Von Miller‘s $20 million annual salary. Hunter should return to the practice field once training camp resumes on Monday.

Vikings Defense Has a Fighting Chance With Danielle Hunter

A veteran exodus in the offseason left little optimism that new defensive coordinator Brian Flores can improve the defense.

Minnesota parted ways with seven defensive starters in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, edge-defender Za’Darius Smith, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerbacks Chandon Sullivan, Duke Shelley and Patrick Peterson.

A young cornerback group will benefit from having Hunter as a premier pass rusher alongside Marcus Davenport, who despite pedestrian career sack numbers has potential to be a top-10 edge rusher. Davenport’s 17.6% pass-rush win rate last season ranked ninth among qualifying edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.

Vikings Have More Business to Tend to Ahead

Hunter’s contract was the final pressing deal to get done before the start of the 2023 season. However, Minnesota could handle a few more contracts.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions last November, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due for an extension after Minnesota traded a second-round pick for him.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on July 25 that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that he spoke with Hockenson’s representation about a long-term extension.

“Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also said he spoke recently with TE T.J. Hockenson’s representatives,” Lewis tweeted. “Said that the team is going to find a long-term solution for him.”

Of course, Justin Jefferson‘s new deal still needs to be done as well. He’s been a full participant at training camp despite many pundits expecting the Vikings to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at some point.

Achieving that before the start of the season versus next year would be wise considering the exploding market for wide receivers.