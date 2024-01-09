Vikings’ $20 Million Star Admits Belief He’s Played His Final Game

Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter, poised to reach free agency for the first time in his career, admitted the thought he could have played his final game in purple and gold last week crossed his mind.

Following the Vikings’ 30-20 season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 7, Hunter addressed the possibility that he had played his final game in Minnesota.

“I have thought about it. But, there will be a time and place for whenever that stuff comes,” Hunter said in a locker room interview, per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

Hunter was the subject of trade speculation at the league’s trade deadline and during training camp amid contract negotiations with the Vikings. The two sides agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $20 million that bars the Vikings from franchise-tagging him, effectively sending Hunter into a prove-it year.

He did just that.

Hunter’s 16.5 sacks this season were a career-high and good for the fifth-most of any player in the NFL. He also tied for the league lead with 23 tackles for loss (also a career-high) as a willing run defender.

Despite all of the career marks, Hunter admitted that he feels like he has more to give to his teammates and the franchise.

“I want to be here. … This is all I know,” Hunter added, recalling that he’s worn the same colors going back to his days at LSU and going as far back as middle school.

Asked if he hopes to stay in purple: “Yes sir,” Hunter said with bated breath.

Not sure what Danielle Hunter accomplished this year can be complimented enough. Told me a few months ago that he could barely do a push up in aftermath of torn pec. Said today he wondered if he’d ever be able to play again. 16.5 sacks. On cusp of massive contract. pic.twitter.com/dC1CKHIIJ0 — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) January 8, 2024

Danielle Hunter Feels His Time With Vikings is ‘Incomplete’

The day after the Vikings’ loss to the Lions, the team returned to TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, to clean out their lockers.

Hunter spoke with local reporters and revealed that despite eight years with the team, he feels like his time in Minnesota is incomplete — even after a career year at the age of 29.

“Honestly, I feel kind of incomplete. people may think it’s a good year but I feel like there’s more that I could have done for my team — would have loved to make the playoffs,” Hunter said in a January 8 locker room interview.

A 2015 third-round pick, Hunter has earned four Pro Bowl nods entering an offseason where he’s expected to garner plenty of attention in free agency.

This is the organization that I love. You know how it goes with this business stuff, but I’d definitely like to be back,” Hunter said.

Danielle Hunter Willing to Take Discount With Vikings: Insider

Entering the 2024 offseason, Hunter is ranked the 12th best pending free agent by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Teams that feel they’re an edge rusher away from making a deep playoff run could be more than willing to splurge for an established edge rusher like Hunter.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projected Hunter to garner a three-year, $65 million deal worth $21.67 million a year. in free agency. That contract’s average annual value would be a fringe top-10 contract at his position.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson has maintained that Hunter likes his situation in Minnesota and is open to taking a team discount, but the Vikings will have to meet him halfway if the market is there for him.