Vikings’ $20 Million Starter a Trade Target Ahead of Deadline, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings are considered sellers approaching the NFL trade deadline on October 31, and one name continues to surface in front around the league.

Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan, a former ESPN insider, reported on October 16 that Vikings edge rusher, Danielle Hunter is garnering trade interest around the league.

“Known in personnel circles for his size, strength, and speed, the ninth-year edge rusher could really help a team that is looking to make a deep playoff run. And as a league source told us recently, Hunter’s ability to play in multiple defensive schemes (has played with 4-3 and 3-4 defensive alignments in his career) should give teams interested in him the belief that he could contribute right away,” Caplan wrote.

Hunter is currently off to the best start of his career, tied for the league lead with 8.0 sacks through six games. He also leads the league with 11 tackles for loss.

Hunter’s future in Minnesota has come into question after he staged a hold-in this summer in a contract dispute with the Vikings. Minnesota fielded offers from other teams but ultimately signed Hunter to a new one-year contract worth up to $20 million. He was effectively sending him into a prove-it year, and he’s done just that.

But if the Vikings are not interested in re-signing Hunter, 28, long-term, trading him while his stock is high would be the ideal move.

A 2015 third-round pick, Hunter was the youngest player to reach 50 career sacks, a mark he surpassed during the 2019 season before he missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury and 10 games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral injury. He played every game in 2022 and appears to be uninhibited by his past injuries.

Jaguars Interested in Trading for Vikings’ Danielle Hunter: Report

In an appearance on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in Hunter, entertaining a possible trade for the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

“I know this: Jacksonville has all sorts of interest in Danielle Hunter. What are they willing to offer? Can you complete that trade?” Wolfson said.

There are undoubtedly plenty of teams who would love to have Hunter, but the price of a trade is what will determine whether the Vikings would bite on an offer.

The Jaguars have 10 draft picks currently and are expected to gain compensatory picks as well. A second- or third-round pick for Hunter with a Day 3 pick to sweeten the deal could be enough to pry him away from Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins, and 3 More Likely Vikings Trade Candidates

Trade conversations will only ramp up with the league deadline less than three weeks away, and no conversation can be had without the mention of Kirk Cousins.

Cousins to the New York Jets remains the national media fodder. Cousins has a no-trade clause, but he can waive it if an opportunity approaches that’s of his liking. The Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers (if they lose Brock Purdy to injury) and Jets are all considered potential buyers who could help Cousins raise his stock in the remainder of the 2023 season before he hits free agency again in 2024.

K.J. Osborn, Ezra Cleveland and Jordan Hicks are also quality starting-caliber players in the final year of their contracts who could be the subject of trade calls.