Vikings Willing to Trade Hunter for Hefty Draft Haul, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings need Danielle Hunter to balance their competitive rebuild this season, which has led to a hefty asking price for the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler took the temperature of the NFL trade market ahead of the league deadline on October 31. While there is “external interest” in Hunter, Minnesota has not explored trading him, and the asking price for the Vikings to pick up the phone may be a first-round pick.

“The Vikings gauged trade interest in the offseason when they didn’t have a new deal, as a contingency if they couldn’t re-sign him. Lately, they have not been exploring a trade for Hunter, despite some external interest. And there’s a sentiment in the building that Hunter, who leads the league in sacks, is valuable for a team that isn’t out of it yet,” Fowler wrote on October 20.

“So, the sense is it would take a sizable deal to pry him. One league exec who’s very high on Hunter said he’s not in position to give up a first-rounder for him, suggesting that might be what it would require.”

Despite a 2-4 start to the season, the Vikings intend to compete this season, and parting ways with Hunter would surely signal Minnesota has thrown in the towel.

It’s too early to tell if that’s the case. But if the Vikings lose their next two games to the San Francisco 49ers (October 23) and Green Bay Packers (October 29), the organization may give in and become sellers at the trade deadline.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were interested in a trade for Hunter in the summer and appear to be a potential candidate at the trade deadline.

Vikings’ Danielle Hunter Proving It in Contract Year

Currently tied for the league lead with eight sacks in seven games, Hunter is on pace for a career year after staging a hold-in during training camp.

The three-time Pro Bowler was due just $5.5 million in cash left on the final year of his deal, which ranked 56th among edge rushers. Minnesota came to a compromise with Hunter, signing him to a new one-year contract worth up to $20 million.

And he’s proven to be worth it.

Hunter is pacing the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss (11) as he’s contributed to stopping the run and rushing the passer.

He’s done so without an elite counterpart opposite of him for most of the season. Marcus Davenport, ailing from a high-ankle sprain, has played in just two games so far and will miss at least four more games after being placed on the injured reserve list on October 18.

Vikings Face Ultimatum With Danielle Hunter

It seems like every offseason there has been contractual drama with Hunter since he signed a five-year, $72 million deal back in 2018. He quickly outperformed that contract in 2018 and 2019, tallying 14.5 sacks each season.

He was headed for a readjustment on his deal before missing the entire 2020 season with a neck injury and playing only eight games in 2021 before tearing his pectoral muscle.

Last season Hunter played in every game, posting a career-high 967 defensive snaps. He proved he’s returned to full health after missing the better part of two seasons.

Hunter turns 29 on October 29, ironically the day of the Vikings’ Week 8 matchup with the Packers that could determine whether he’s traded.

Minnesota must decide if they have intentions of extending him long-term. If that’s not the case and the Vikings slide to a 2-6 record, selling high on Hunter is the sensible move, rather than letting him walk for nothing in March.