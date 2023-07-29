Vikings Make $72 Million Pro Bowler Available on Trade Market

The Minnesota Vikings are willing to move on.

This has been something of a mantra during the 2023 offseason, as longtime franchise tentpoles have been handed their walking papers if they don’t fit into general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s vision for the team’s future. In the case of Pro-Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter, it’s less that he doesn’t fit into that vision than that he’s choosing not to by demanding more money immediately than the Vikings are willing to pay.

“The Vikings have evaluated trade options for Hunter in light of his ongoing unhappiness with his contract, with sources from multiple teams saying Minnesota has made the former Pro Bowler available,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday, July 29. “The Vikings have attempted to extend Hunter, but not on a long-term deal the player feels is commensurate with his skill set, sources said.”

Danielle Hunter Looking to Cash in After Big Season, One Year Before Turning 30

Hunter is present at training camp, though he remains in the midst of a “hold-in” as the star defensive end pushes for a new contract. Fowler reported that Hunter is now sitting out practices after skipping organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.

The DE is entering the fifth and final season of a five-year, $72 million deal that will pay him just $5.5 million total in 2023. He produced his third Pro-Bowl campaign in the last five seasons in 2022, posting 34 quarterback pressures, 22 QB hits and 10.5 sacks. Hunter also broke up four passes and forced a fumble, per Pro Football Reference.

Hunter will turn 29 years old in November and has a history of significant injury, missing all of 2020 due to a neck issue and all but seven games in 2021 because of a torn pectoral. Those were also the only two seasons he failed to earn Pro-Bowl honors over the last five years.

It will be difficult for Hunter to cash in on a second big NFL deal if he suffers injury again in 2023 and has to negotiate next offseason as he approaches the age of 30. Thus Hunter’s decision to pay fines now in the name of getting a new deal, either from the Vikings or some other franchise.

Vikings’ Offensive Concerns May Price Team Out on New Deal for Danielle Hunter

Minnesota’s problems with an extension for Hunter are financial in nature. The team has already cut ties with several big name stars, including running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen, while asking the likes of safety Harrison Smith to take a 50% pay cut to remain on the roster.

The Vikings had $18.1 million in salary cap space as of Saturday but must consider looming deals for All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson and Pro-Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, both of whom are extension-eligible this summer.

Earlier this week, Adofo-Mensah more or less dodged a question as to whether Hunter will be in Minnesota this season — another red flag that a trade could be in the works.

“It’s great to see a great player like that. Great Viking, really excited,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So I just want to make sure I say that, and that’s where I’m at right now.”

If the Vikings ultimately choose to move on from Hunter, he should fetch at least one meaningful draft pick in return. Fowler projected in June that any negotiations will begin with a second-round pick and get more lucrative from there.