Vikings Make Final Decision on Starting Quarterback for Week 15

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has made his decision on who will start at quarterback in Week 15.

“The #Vikings are making a QB change: Nick Mullens will replace Joshua Dobbs as the starter Saturday at Cincinnati, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” posted NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero on December 12. “Mullens has 17 NFL starts, knows the system and is fully healthy after an IR stint in October. Now he takes over in a playoff race.”

Mullens stepped in for Dobbs in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the latter proved ineffective for the third consecutive week and fourth time in five starts. The former finished with 20 more passing yards on 10 fewer passing attempts.

Most importantly, he guided the Vikings to a critical 3-0 victory.

“It was a collective effort,” Mullens said via the team after the win over Las Vegas. “You, obviously, never know when your name’s going to be called. But you just prepare, work as hard as you can, and just trust that there’s a plan out there for you. So I did that, stepped in. The guys did an incredible job.”

Dobbs followed up three-fumble performances in Weeks 9 and 11 with a four-interception showing in Week 12 and, last week, a five-sack game against the Raiders.

O’Connell finally pulled him in the fourth quarter versus Las Vegas.

Kevin O’Connell Praised Nick Mullens

“[I] want to highlight Nick Mullens for his ability to come in the football game and execute the way he did,” O’Connell said via the Vikings on December 11. “[He] did get some limited reps in practice. But Nick has always been a guy that can be prepared and ready in those critical moments when called upon, and he demonstrated it again [Sunday].

“As we move forward in the week, we’ll make a decision on the starting quarterback. We’re in the process of solidifying that as a staff now. We’ll inform the players and then ultimately make an announcement here in the next couple days.”

With the Vikings dealing with several injuries elsewhere, including star wide receiver Justin Jefferson again, there is value in getting this decision out of the way.

Dobbs seemed ready to move on after the game.

Josh Dobbs Benched for 1st Time in Career

“That was my first time going through this specific situation,” Dobbs said postgame in the locker room. “I thought he did a tremendous job coming in and giving us a chance to win. That’s ultimately all that matters at the end of the day in this league. I can be frustrated with my play I can be frustrated with the situation. But I’m happy we won I’m at the end of the day.

“We’ll get back to the drawing board. I’ll figure out how I can be better, we’ll figure out how we can be better as an offense, and then we’ll keep pushing for it for next week.”

That may look a little different this week than it has since Dobbs arrived. Mullens has more experience with the playbook and was Kirk Cousins’ backup before a back injury sidelined Mullens.

A notable level of improvement by the offense is certainly possible.