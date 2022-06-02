Vikings Make Sudden Change of Heart After Offering Deal to Former Wideout

The Minnesota Vikings were on the verge of re-signing wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.

The veteran wide receiver, who played his first four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining Minnesota last season, visited the Vikings for a workout on May 31.

They even offered him a contract, but in the 11th hour, Minnesota made a surprising move that day by signing Albert Wilson instead.

Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson revealed the reason behind the sudden change of heart.

Vikings Don’t Wait for Westbrook

Westbrook returning to TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., seemed to be merely a formality as the team could use a proven punt returner on its roster with no NFL experience in that role currently.

“The Vikings want to get a look at Westbrook since they have a new coaching staff under Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer,” Tomasson wrote on May 31. “If the Vikings like what they see, they could reach a deal to bring Westbrook back. However, a source said there are several other teams looking at the veteran receiver as well.”

Minnesota liked what they saw, offering Westbrook a contract after his workout.

However, Westbrook had options elsewhere, and when he didn’t immediately accept the contract, the Vikings pivoted, according to a source.

“A source said that the Vikings offered Westbrook a contact, but he didn’t immediately accept it since he has other possible options. The Vikings then turned to Wilson,” Tomasson wrote on June 1.

Tomasson reported that Wilson inked a one-year contract for the minimum of $1.12 million with nothing guaranteed and will count $895,000 on the salary cap due to the veteran salary benefit rule.

He brings a speedy, slot receiver skill set to Minnesota and could compete for more reps than Westbrook saw in the offense last season.

i'm only posting this📽️to be used in an article later. it has nothing to do with albert wilson being awesome or only costing $3M in 2021. (yes, the rumors are true that bert wilson has as many TD passes in a #dolphins uniform as matt haack & josh rosen) pic.twitter.com/6wgktHaHWS — josh houtz (@houtz) February 19, 2021

Where Wilson Slots in Vikings WR Room

A former undrafted free agent, Wilson, 30, has carved out an impressive playing career, spending four seasons with Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Miami Dolphins in free agency in 2018. He’s played 89 career games and has made 38 starts.

Wilson has totaled 218 receptions for 2,499 yards and 12 scores during his career. At 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, Wilson has relied on his speed to make big plays. Six of Wilson’s 12 touchdown catches have been at least 42 yards.

While playing for Georgia State, Wilson totaled 175 receptions for 3,190 yards and 23 touchdowns, setting school records in each category. He added 331 rushing yards on 47 carries. Wilson hasn’t returned punts since college but did bring back 41 punts for 374 yards in college.

Wilson entering the fold in Minnesota came in the wake of Westbrook’s workout and Ihmir Smith Marsette’s lower leg injury makes his role with the Vikings ambiguous at the moment. K.J. Osborn was also sidelined during OTAs on June 1.

“Adding Albert, obviously, is adding a veteran player with a skill set we like. We like our receivers group right now,” O’Connell said on June 1, per Vikings.com.

Regardless of where Wilson may end up, his veteran experience is valuable in Minnesota currently.

“Oh, man. Explosive plays, exciting offense – I think I can come and fit right in,” Wilson said. “That’s exciting. We’re gonna sharpen each other and put our best foot forward, and whoever comes out, I know it’s going to be a good squad.”