Vikings on the Verge of Re-Signing Familiar WR, Return Threat: Report

While the Minnesota Vikings have plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball, special teams remains a concern.

With third-year receiver K.J. Osborn expected to play a large role in the offense after a breakout sophomore season, Minnesota has zero NFL experience in its prospective punt returners, second-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor.

Entertaining more options for return men, the Vikings invited an old friend to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday.

Vikings Considering Re-Signing Dede Westbrook: Source

On May 31, Dede Westbrook, who spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for Minnesota in 2021, visited the Vikings for a tryout.

And even before Westbrook arrived for his workout Tuesday afternoon, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that the Vikings are considering re-signing him, but there is competition for the 28-year-old receiver.

“The source said that Westbrook, who was Minnesota’s primary punt returner last season, will work out with the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings want to get a look at Westbrook since they have a new coaching staff under Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer,” Tomasson wrote. “If the Vikings like what they see, they could reach a deal to bring Westbrook back. However, a source said there are several other teams looking at the veteran receiver as well.”

Last season, Westbrook returned 22 punts for 183 yards, an average of 8.3 yards. He set the tone for the Vikings in a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, returning a punt for a season-long 45 yards after the Chargers’ first possession.

Dede Westbrook’s 45 yard Punt Return yesterday is the second longest in the NFL this season😤@DedeTHEGreat11 @YMAPAAsports @Vikings pic.twitter.com/eOezqUrDk4 — Ali Ghaza (@Game7Ali) November 15, 2021

A 2017 fourth-round pick, Westbrook played for Jacksonville through the 2020 season, tallying a career-high 66 catches in 2018 and 2019. He appeared in just two games in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL before joining the Vikings.

Westbrook has a close relationship with Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell, who played eight seasons and earned two Pro Bowl nods as a Jaguar, was Westbrook’s position coach in Jacksonville. McCardell was brought by Mike Zimmer last year and retained by newly hired head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Vikings Special Teams Saw Drastic Improvement in 2021

Minnesota’s special teams was graced with great returns for the majority of the last decade from Cordarelle Patterson and Marcus Sherels.

But the 2020 season saw many of the team’s special teamers elevated into starting roles, leaving inexperienced players to fill the void. The Vikings special teams unit ranked 31st in DVOA that season, its worst performance since 2008, per Football Outsiders. In total, the special teams unit cost Minnesota nearly 47 points in 2020.

The Vikings’ longest punt return that season? 13 yards.

Westbrook enjoyed a productive season on the punt return with a Vikings special teams unit that finished 13th in DVOA in 2021 under Ryan Ficken, who was not brought back with the change of regime.

Under special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, Minnesota’s special teams players will look to take another step forward, with return men like Westbrook and Kene Nwangwu at their disposal.

Nwangwu became the first rookie in NFL history to return two kickoff returns for touchdowns in his first five career games. Daniels hopes to get even more out of the explosive 2021 fourth-round pick who averaged 32.2 yards per return last year.