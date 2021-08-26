Vikings Linked to Super Bowl Champion, Replacement for Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hasn’t practiced in three weeks and appears destined for an injured reserve designation by Week 1 of the regular season.

Pressure is on coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman to produce to make the postseason and missing the lynchpin of the defensive front is not how the team would like to start their season.

Bleacher Report recently named a pair of outside linebackers who could step into Barr’s role if he does miss extended time this season with an injury that has yet to be publicly disclosed.

Vikings Linked to Von Miller

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon listed a trade each NFL team should make before the start of the season and found the Vikings in need of an edge rusher.

Originally assessing the team before the signing of Everson Griffen, Gagnon still had two trades involving the Vikings that would help fill the void left by Barr in the starting defense.

Gagnon projected the Vikings could get Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller for a Day 2 pick.

“Denver’s pass rush is already in quality shape for the future with Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb and promising complementary rushers Malik Reed and Dre’Mont Jones,” Gagnon wrote. “Meanwhile, the Vikings are likely going for it with Kirk Cousins in his prime, and they could really use an upgrade…”

San Franciso 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford was also listed as an option for the Vikings. Ford led the league in pressures in 2018 as an outside linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs but has since struggled with neck and back injuries.

Vikings, Broncos Have History

The Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player has made six consecutive Pro Bowls and has seen little drop off in his game at 32 years old. Miller has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career other than 2013 when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He’s played in all 95 games the Broncos have played starters since 2014.

There is also a strong connection that could get the deal done with Denver. Former Vikings assistant general manager George Paton took over as Broncos GM this year could use additional draft picks in building a team of his own.

The Broncos visited the Vikings for joint practices two weeks ago and Miller took a liking to the Vikings fan base, leading those in attendance in the Skol chant.

#Broncos LB Von Miller is LEADING the SKOL chant in Minnesota today. pic.twitter.com/IU07ibGvXd — Vikes (@vikesinsider) August 11, 2021

However, upon signing him, the Vikings would need to clear up cap space or extend Miller, who is due a $17.5 million base salary in 2021, which could be too heavy of a price tag. But Miller, in the moonlight of his career, could have his hefty 2021 base salary spread over several more seasons to balance out a smaller salary on his next contract.

Barr and Miller’s contract expire in 2022, which could essentially make Miller the one-for-one replacement.