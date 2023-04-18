Vikings Linked to Explosive Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings’ hiring of defensive coordinator Brian Flores put into place a serious plan for rebuilding a defense that has suffered the past three seasons.

Five starters have already departed from last season, including longtime inside linebacker Eric Kendricks, which could open a starting spot for an explosive Pro Bowl replacement, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

White requested a trade from Tampa Bay entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported on April 11.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks listed the Vikings atop of the five teams that could be a potential fit for White.

From Brooks:

It’s hard to know exactly what the Vikings’ broader plan is at the moment, with Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract. This franchise could be entering a transitional state, having moved on from franchise stalwarts Adam Thielen and — notably — Eric Kendricks. Especially giving the Kendricks loss at linebacker, it could be difficult for Kevin O’Connell and Co. to turn to down an opportunity to add a top-notch playmaker to the defense that could wreak havoc on opponents with new new coordinator Brian Flores’ pressure packages. An elite blitzing linebacker with impeccable instincts and timing, White is a destructive force as a second-level pass rusher. The veteran’s skills perfectly match the aggressive tactics employed by Flores. Given the opportunity to acquire an accomplished playmaker in the middle of his prime, Minnesota could continue to chase a title while flipping the roster with some enticing new puzzle pieces.

White is one of the NFL’s fastest linebackers, running a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine, which ranks in the 98th percentile, per MockDraftable. He posted an unofficial 4.37 40-time in a competition involving Justin Jefferson. His 40-time would be the second-fastest of any linebacker in league history.

Play

NFL 40-Yard Dash Competition | Devin White, Justin Jefferson, Henry Ruggs, Mecole Hardman Who’s the quickest in the game? Catch up on the trash talk here: instagram.com/p/CPBq4metIln/ B/R x Bounty Quicker Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport 2021-05-20T16:52:58Z

Vikings Could Have Lethal Pass Rush By Swapping Devin White for Za’Darius Smith

The Vikings currently are the most cap-strapped team in the league but are also waiting out the potential departures of Dalvin Cook and, more notably in this case, Za’Darius Smith from the defense. Smith has fallen out of favor in Minnesota after the organization signed former New Orleans Saints pass rusher Marcus Davenport to a multiyear deal.

Smith could be the centerpiece of a trade package for White, considering the Buccaneers are in desperate need of talent at outside linebacker. Pairing Smith with Shaquil Barrett would make for a menacing tandem on the edges in Tampa Bay.

The Vikings would also have to throw additional draft picks with White being a player entering his prime and Smith in the twilight of his career. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has a penchant for trading in the draft and has many routes to securing more draft capital.

If Minnesota can get a deal done, White would be a versatile weapon for Flores to deploy by disguising his assignment at the line of scrimmage. White could float back into coverage or rush through the interior with Davenport and Danielle Hunter applying pressure from the edges.

Devin White and Brian Asamoah Would Be an Explosive LB Tandem

Play

Video Video related to vikings linked to explosive pro bowl pass rusher 2023-04-18T09:24:38-04:00

Minnesota’s inside linebacker core struggled last season with both Jordan Hicks and Kendricks over the age of 30. Both linebackers appeared to be a step behind the play in Ed Donatell’s scheme.

A third-round pick last season, Brian Asamoah flashed potential with his ability to gain ground quickly and even erase some of his rookie mistakes. He’s poised to start alongside Hicks, who enters the final year of his contract.

Asamoah could still contend for a starting spot in 2023, but adding another veteran could allow Asamoah to grow into a starting role after only playing 20% or more defensive snaps three times last season.

The Vikings could sign White next offseason to a long-term deal and pair him with Asamoah, forming one of the most explosive linebacking duos in the league for several years.