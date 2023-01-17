Vikings Expected to Cut 2 Former All-Pros Over Offseason

Of the handful of big names potentially on the chopping block in Minnesota, few have been with the team longer than linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith.

Tyler Forness of USA Today’s Vikings Wire on Tuesday, January 17, predicted that Kendricks will not play a ninth season in purple and gold.

“Kendricks is not going to be on this team next season,” Forness wrote. “He did not play well for the Vikings nor does he fit the scheme that Kevin O’Connell wants to run. With a minimal dead cap hit, this is likely the biggest home run of any player on this list.”

Kendricks, a first-team All-Pro in 2019, carries a salary cap hit of $11.4 million in 2023 but could be cut for the cost of a little less than $2 million based on his dead cap number, equating to a savings of roughly $9.5 million. The Vikings need to cut more than $24 million from their roster prior to the start of next season, per Over The Cap.

Smith Carrying Salary Cap Hit Above On-Field Value in 2023

Forness added that Smith is unlikely to his 12th year with the team in 2023.

“When the Vikings signed [Smith’s] contract, it felt more like a legacy deal than anything,” Forness wrote. “Smith is still a good player but nowhere near worth having a cap hit of over $19 million.”

Smith, a six-time Pro Bowler who was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017, represents up to nearly $7.4 million in savings.

Another defensive player who could be on the way out is pass rusher Za’Darius Smith. He registered double-digit sacks (10) and earned Pro-Bowl honors in 2022, but the Vikings could save north of $13.5 million by cutting ties with him.