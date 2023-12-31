Former Super Bowl Champ Floated as Free Agent Option for Vikings’ Playoff Push

The Minnesota Vikings have navigated their myriad injuries well.

They are still pushing for a playoff berth, though they are on the outside looking in after back-to-back losses and four losses in their last five games. They could use more help after losing one of their top playmakers for the season with tight end T.J. Hockenson going on injured reserve with a knee injury.

“The injury to tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves Minnesota with Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt at the position,” wrote Josh Edwards of CBS Sports on December 29. “Could they be a team interested in veteran Zach Ertz as they try to make a push for the postseason?”

Ertz, 33, secured his release from the Arizona Cardinals on November 30. Despite rumors linking him to contending teams, nothing has come to fruition.

“Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz has had serious conversations with six teams in the playoff hunt, but is remaining patient to find the right fit, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on November 30. “Ertz has over 700 career catches and a game-winning Super Bowl TD. Another weapon for the playoffs, somewhere.”

Ertz has 187 yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions this season. But the 6-foot-5 pass-catcher had 406 yards and four touchdowns on 47 grabs in 10 games with the Cardinals in 2022.

“On the year, Minnesota is credited with 31 drops, which is the second most by any franchise this season, according to TruMedia,” Edwards wrote.

Ertz has no more than five drops in any season since 2018, per Pro Football Focus. Some of that is due to injury-shortened campaigns. Hockenson ended the season with five drops. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn leads the team with seven drops. Running back Alexander Mattison is next with six drops.

With so little time left in the season, Ertz would be hard-pressed to carve out a large role. But he is a more proven option than what the Vikings already have.

Vikings May Not Need Super Bowl Champ

“They’re both going to take on bigger roles. It’s just down and distance. Whether it’s the early downs and we want to have one guy in there for roles versus another. I think you’ll see Johnny a little bit more on some of those third downs,” Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said of Mundt and Oliver via the team on December 29. “He’s really a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy.”

Mundt has eight receptions for 75 yards on 10 targets this season. Oliver checks in with 19 grabs for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets.

“Josh has been kind of in a huge role for us all season long. Whether we’re throwing it, running it, whatever it is,” O’Connell said. “So I think the depth at that position is something we’re thankful for. Especially in a critical late-season game like this.”

Vikings Place Former 4th-Round Pick in Injured Reserve

The Vikings followed up a flurry of roster moves on December 29 with another busy day on December 30, placing former fourth-round pick linebacker Troy Dye on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

They signed linebacker Nick Vigil to the active roster along with defensive lineman T.J. Smith.

Vigil signed to the practice squad the day before as the Vikings signed Anthony Barr to the active roster.