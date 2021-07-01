Everson Griffen Offers Revealing Confession, Admits He ‘F***** Up’ With Vikings: Report

Ex-Minnesota Vikings sweetheart Everson Griffen seemed to have tarnished his relationship with his former team after taking a shot at Kirk Cousins in January.

Griffen, advocating for his return to Minnesota on Twitter after playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions last year, went on a tirade, trashing Cousins and suggesting a rift between Cousins and coach Mike Zimmer.

Not so sure about that…🥴 pic.twitter.com/C5G2UB0y0n — vanillag0rilla (@vanillag0rilla) January 9, 2021

Cousins received a $66 million contract extension in the 2020 offseason when Griffen opted out of his player-option contract amid an exodus of veteran players. Griffen apologized for his comments and maintained his plead to return to the Vikings in the aftermath of his Twitter rant.

@vikings I’m sorry for saying anything negative. I love this organization. Vikings will always have a place in my heart. If you want it, go get it. All love for for real. — Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) January 9, 2021

Griffen has been radio silent on social media since, but a text conversation with KFAN’s Paul Allen has reignited rumors surrounding Griffen’s homecoming.

Griffen ‘Desperate’ to Return to Vikings, Admits He ‘F***** Up’

On Thursday morning, KFAN and Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen revealed several telling text messages he has received from Griffen in anticipation for an upcoming appearance on the #92Noon! radio show.

Allen aired out a secondhand apology from the four-time Pro Bowler that’s likely to ring true when he returns to KFAN after over a year’s absence as a fan favorite on the station.

“(Griffen) desperately wants to come back to the Minnesota Vikings,” Allen said. “He texted me and the vein that he opened: ‘I never should have left the Vikings. I f***** up. What I tweeted was wrong. The Vikings organization took great care of me through my ups and downs and I disrespected a lot of people. ‘ ”

Allen added that while Griffen’s relationship with Minnesota has been turbulent over the past year, he does have several people within the organization who are for his return — however unlikely it may be.

“He has people in his corner with the Minnesota Vikings — I feel comfortable in saying that,” Allen said. “I would not rule out Everson Griffen joining the Minnesota Vikings before the season. I wouldn’t bet on it, but I ain’t gonna rule it out.”

What Could Spur Griffen’s Return

The Vikings pass rush was abysmal in 2020 without Danielle Hunter and Griffen. Producing the third-lowest pass-rush win rate (36%) in the NFL, Minnesota tallied 23 sacks — the fewest in franchise history since sacks were first officially recorded in 1982.

Hunter has returned to team activities is a lock for the 2021 season. However, the Vikings are looking for his running mate.

Several candidates are in the mix, including Stephen Weatherly, who returned to Minnesota after a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. Second-year, third-round pick D.J. Wonnum and rookies Patrick Jones II (No. 90 overall, Pitts) and Janarius Robinson (No. 134, Florida State) are also potential candidates.

But if none of those players provide the firepower or experience needed, Allen could see a scenario where Minnesota gives the 33-year-old Griffen a call.

“If those in charge are not convinced they have the right bookend for Danielle… I can’t say I’ve ever been more in Everson Griffen’s corner than I am now,” Allen said.

Griffen tallied six sacks in 14 games last season with the Cowboys and Lions.