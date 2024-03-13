Falcons’ Kirk Cousins Breaks Silence on Vikings Exit: ‘Gotta Say Goodbye’

The Minnesota Vikings have had a tumultuous past few days. Nothing was more jarring than Kirk Cousins’ departure from the Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

With the dust finally settled, and free agency officially able to sign their new contracts, Cousins has finally spoken out with a heartfelt message in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on March 13 and captioned, “Thank you Minnesota. Love, Turner, Cooper, Julie, and Kirk.”

“So today’s been a bit of a bittersweet day for me,” Cousins said.

“I’m in Atlanta now, and a little later to day I’m gonna be signing a contract with the Falcons to officialize the agreement that we made. But that also means that also means that I’ve gotta say goodbye to Minnesota and to the Minnesota Vikings. And that’s what makes the day tough. So I just wanted to put out a little video to say, ‘Thank you.’

“Thank you to the tremendous teammates, coaches, support staff, management, and ownership of the Minnesota Vikings for the way that they have come along side of me and supported me.

“A quarterback really doesn’t stand a chance without great people around him. And for six seasons, I had great people around me, and I don’t take that for granted. It was a privilege to quarterback the Minnesota Vikings and a privilege that brought much responsibility. So I wanted to be accountable to all those people who work for the Vikings and put in the work that was needed to deliver for them.

“I’m very grateful for who they are, for what they represent, and the difference they made for me and my family.

“And then, I’d also just like to say thank you to the people of Minnesota. The people of the Twin Cities and the people who we did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota. Just want to say thank you. You meant so much to my family. And as a result of your impact, Minnesota will always hold a special place in the heart of me and of my family.

“Thank you, and God bless.”

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Had ‘Significant & Positive Dialogue’ with Kirk Cousins

Cousins’ new four-year, $180 million contract includes $50 million due at signing and $100 million fully guaranteed. The total value is roughly 97% of what Cousins earned in six seasons under center for the Vikings ($185 Million).

It is unclear which part exactly the Vikings were unwilling to meet to keep Cousins. But General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not shy away from the decision to let Cousins walk.

“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings,” Adofo-Mensah said in a statement released through the team and shared on March 12.

“Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

Adofo-Mensah likewise thanked the Cousins family and wished them well in their next chapter.

Former Vikings Star Lands ‘Kirk Cousins’ Contract

Cousins’ ability to maximize his earning potential has not gone unnoticed in league circles. The four-time Pro Bowler banking upwards of $231 million in contracts so far in his career, per Spotrac.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport even compared former teammate Danielle Hunter’s pact with the Houston Texans to him.

“Danielle Hunter is headed home,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “NFL Total Access” on March 12. “He agrees to terms with the Houston Texans, his hometown team. Gets a two-year deal, $49 million. $48 million fully guaranteed, so like 98% fully guaranteed. It’s a lot of fully guaranteed money. It’s like the Kirk Cousins deal of pass rushers.”

Like Cousins in years past, Hunter’s deal also allows for another bite at the free agency apple.