Vikings: Falcons Star Reacts to Kirk Cousins Free Agency Rumors

Rumors of Minnesota Vikings free agent Kirk Cousins seeking his customary No. 8 jersey from Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts — a gesture with far larger implications — reached the latter.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio relayed what he heard about Cousins’ intentions during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on March 5. He also noted that he was unable to confirm that part of his report. The report also included Cousins’ looking at houses and schools.

Pitts shared his incredulous reaction to Florio’s comments on social media.

“This actually is funny,” Pitts said, quoting a clip of Florio making the comments on X, in a post on formerly Twitter on March 6. “You guys come up with anything.”

This actually is funny 😂😂😂😂 you guys come up with anything https://t.co/7Dkkk3GZTj — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) March 6, 2024

“You got things coming back to me that I confirm from people … who would know, that there’s an effort to look for, maybe, schools for the kids, house for the family, up to and including – I haven’t confirmed this part yet, but it’s just one of those little things that make sense – talking to the guy who currently wears No. 8, Kyle Pitts, about getting No. 8,” Florio said on McAfee’s show.

There are other, more tangible connections between Cousins and the Falcons.

Bijan Robinson Pitches Falcons as Kirk Cousins’ Next Team, Expects Return to Vikings

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was asked his thoughts on the situation, saying he expected Cousins would return to the Vikings next season. He did suggest the Falcons could accommodate Cousins, though.

“He could come to us,” Robinson said on “Sports Seriously” on February 14. “I kinda have a feeling he might stay in Minnesota.”

Cousins’ wife, Julie, is from the area.

He also has multiple ties to the Falcons coaching staff. That includes newly-minted Head Coach Raheem Morris going back to their time together with the Washington Commanders’ organization.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is also said to be high on the idea of adding the four-time Pro Bowler in free agency.

“All eyes, all arrows everything points towards Kirk Cousins,” WSB-TV Sports Director Zach Klein said on “Dukes and Bell” on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta on February 29. “Arthur Blank has basically told this front office, ‘Do what you got to do. Pay what you’ve got to pay. Get it done.’

“Now, [General Manager Terry Fotenot]’s not saying that. And Raheem’s not saying that. But that’s what guys around the league are talking about.

Insider Refutes Kirk Cousins Rumors

That wasn’t the only part of Florio’s comments that received pushback. KTSP’s Darren Wolfson disputed the claims that Cousins had explored housing and schooling options in Atlanta.

“I did follow up on that Florio report with one person who knows Kirk incredibly well. He shot that down,” Wolfson said on “Mackey & Judd” on March 5. “Now again, it doesn’t mean that Kirk is re-signing with the Vikings or not landing in Atlanta. I’m telling you the end game absolutely can be Kirk landing in Atlanta. But the exact verbiage that Florio used, this person shot it down.”

“I think the extent of Kirk planting seeds on the potential move for Minnesota is a conversation with a realtor or the family about potentially putting the Inver Grove Heights house on the market. But I don’t sense there’s been all this inner-working going on down in Atlanta. That it’s a done deal, Cousins is getting ready to uproot his family, that there’s already all this groundwork laid in the Atlanta area.”

The only part of Florio’s comments that went unscathed was Cousins’ potential frustration. And the long-time reporter noted that was his sense as a bystander to a conversation between his and Cousins’ wives.