Fans Roast Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Cereal Brand [LOOK]

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is on a historic pace this season headed in the wrong direction. His 10 interceptions lead the league as he’s on pace to throw 27 picks in a single season, a series of blunders only three quarterbacks have committed since 2000.

Yet, his performance this season has still somehow landed him on a cereal box as Cousins has collaborated with a local grocery chain to create his own brand of cereal. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.

The collaboration is for a good cause, however, fans did not miss on the opportunity to take jabs at the quarterback who’s guided the Vikings to a 1-5 record, their worst start since 2013.

Not sure Mr. Cousins is rising to cereal box cover expectations this season. pic.twitter.com/jDQdML1ho7 — Aaron Lavinsky (@ADLavinsky) October 19, 2020

Cousins CinnaMinn Snaps? ‘Should Call Them Fumbled Snaps’

The name of the cereal, “Cousins Cinnaminn Snaps,” was destroyed by fans on Twitter who decided to play off the name for something more fitting for Cousins’ 2020 season so far.

Should call them Fumbled Snaps — Johnny Couch✌🏽🇺🇸 (@JohnnyPCouch) October 17, 2020

Next up: Cousins Fruity Fumbles — crabby jeff (@MNistheworst) October 17, 2020

Definitely wouldn’t fit on the box but gotta love the creativity on this following tweet.

Kirk Cousins Throwing 6 Yard Outs on 4th and 9 While Trailing By 17 in the Fourth Quarter to Keep That Completion Percentage Up-O's wouldn't fit on the box https://t.co/EKUDsNgBon — Haunted Jesse🎃🧐 (@MyNameIsJesseG) October 17, 2020

The commentary also reached a point of questioning the integrity of the cereal as akin to Cousins’ play.

Bought a box at HyVee today. It was pretty good if you surrounded it with the perfect amount of milk, but it was really expensive and just crumbled toward the end. pic.twitter.com/1CBdXbgrpa — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) October 14, 2020

Does the cereal crumble instantly under any duress? — Burch (@pfilthy21) October 17, 2020

Admittedly, some of the comments became harsh considering it’s for charity and Cousins premiered the cereal with a photo of his two sons with their own boxes.

Here are a few of the comments collected by sportswriter Chris Schad.

“Can one of them play QB.” “Try winning a game before promoting anything.” “They hold onto the box better than our current QB.”

Some fans have stayed loyal to Cousins despite his early-season struggles.

How cool for them to have Dad on a cereal box! We’ll have to pick up a couple of boxes 👍🏼 — Beth (@BethAnnK18) October 17, 2020

Can someone send me a box of that Kirk Cousins cereal? I'll pay everything 😂 — thatvikingsfan (@thatvikingsfan8) October 17, 2020

Dalvin Cook Airs His Support In Cousins

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook took the opportunity to share how the locker room has managed during this season’s struggles.

While Cousins is responsible for the ball every time it’s put into play, a couple of his picks have been Hail Mary’s and a few more deflections off the hands of his receivers.

“With a situation like that, you can do nothing but just let your quarterback know a thousand percent that you’re there for him,” Cook said. “That’s our brother, that’s our leader… An interception is part of football, but it’s how we bounce back from it, and I’ve got so much trust in Kirk.”

Cousins addressed the interceptions after his second three-interception game against the Falcons two weeks ago, saying he won’t “finish the season” if the problem persists.

He’ll have a chance to redefine his season starting on Sunday against the Packers.

