“Thielen had clearly outperformed the four-year deal he signed in 2017 as a restricted free agent. He got a new contract with two years remaining, which would be 2022 for Hunter. My experience as an agent was that teams tried to avoid establishing new contract precedents at almost all costs,” Corry wrote. “Giving Hunter a new contract with three years left would be something the Vikings aren’t accustomed to doing. Hunter might be better off in the long run if a true renegotiation occurs next offseason provided he regains some semblance of the form he displayed prior to the neck injury.”

If Hunter commits to a holdout come June 15, he could face up to $100,000 in team fines for missing minicamps after already missing out on a $100,000 workout bonus by skipping OTAs. He’ll be required to pay $50,000 under the new collective bargaining agreement for each day Hunter is absent from training camp. Minnesota could also start recovering some of Hunter’s $15 million signing bonus if the training camp holdout lasts at least six days, Corry said.

The Vikings have all the leverage, but whether they apply the pressure on Hunter and hit him with discretionary fines could have a lasting impact on the relationship with the team’s most important player on defense.