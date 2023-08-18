Vikings Under Fire After $15 Million Starter Gets Tossed vs. Titans [WATCH]

Netflix’s “Quarterback” docuseries revealed the measures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took to keep his body intact as the most-hit quarterback in the league last year — and it would be in his best interest to not skip the routine anytime soon.

A highlight from joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, August 17, showed starting center Garrett Bradbury, who re-signed to a three-year, $15.8 million deal in the offseason, thrown to the ground by Teair Tart, who was an undrafted rookie in 2020 but rose to become a full-time starter last season.

The clip has been viewed nearly a million times on X (formerly Twitter) as the decision to re-sign Bradbury has been called into question by fans.

Rip to Hump by Teair Tart. @speedboy_te75 sells the rip to his gap, then throws the blocker by with the hump move. Finishes with the swim. All about strength, leverage & timing! Reggie White would be proud! #passrush #titans pic.twitter.com/yTiQLxgYqv — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 18, 2023

Here’s another angle of the 1-on-1 rep.

Bradbury, selected 18th overall in 2019, was never drafted for his ability as a pass-blocker, but more about his quickness and ability to get upfield and make blocks in the running game. He entered the league weighing 306 pounds, which ranks in the 30th percentile among offensive linemen.

It is just one rep and Bradbury got his revenge later in practice. Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer said that Bradbury took Tart to the ground, which upset the Titans defensive lineman to the degree he threw a punch and was thrown out of practice, per TitansWire.

However, it is a reminder that the Vikings made zero changes to the starting offensive line in the offseason and are banking on continuity to fuel improvements on the offensive front, leaving some fans frustrated.

Entering a landmark age 35 season, Kirk Cousins has taken the most hits of any quarterback since 2020: 2022: 84 (1st)

2021: 65 (3rd)

2020: 78 (1st) He was hit 12 times in the #Vikings' playoff loss to the Giants🤕#Quarterback #NFL @Netflix pic.twitter.com/GVzpYIVIOm — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) July 17, 2023

Vikings Fans Grill Team for Not Improving O-Line

Responding to Bradbury’s lowlight, one fan called out that new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is following a similar M.O. in Minnesota — not investing in the offensive interior — which has plagued the team for years.

Another fan acknowledged that Cousins will likely be leaned on to take hits and make plays, hoping he remains as durable as he has entering his age-35 season.

Another year of Vikings evaluators failing to add sand to the IOL. Hope Kirks injury luck continues. https://t.co/WGjYOP5zEt — Viking Range (@VikingsRange) August 18, 2023

Another fan pointed to the Vikings’ late-season matchups with the New York Giants when Bradbury was largely overmatched by Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Idk why Minnesota brought Bradbury back… like the Dexter Lawrence film in both games vs NYG wasn't enough proof to not re-sign the guy. There was lot great centers in this past draft. https://t.co/rtVO771A9l — Kyle Ostoyic (@OstoyicKyle) August 18, 2023

In the Vikings’ wild-card round loss to the Giants, Cousins was pressured 10 times. Bradbury gave up four pressures, including one on the final play of the game that led to Cousins checking down to T.J. Hockenson.

And here’s the 4th down play… Man-coverage again — with the bracket vs. Jefferson (bottom of the screen). Flat-7 concept into the boundary. Pressure from Dexter Lawrence. And Cousins takes the underneath throw. Tackle — and win the game. #Giants #Vikings pic.twitter.com/ygcMxt3kr1 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 16, 2023

The Vikings offensive interior was responsible for nine of the 10 pressures that game as Giant focused on forcing pressure against the weaker interior of the Vikings offensive front. Ed Ingram gave up three pressures, while Ezra Cleveland allowed a hit on Cousins to go along with three hits and a pressure given to Bradbury, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Interior OL is the one disservice Vikings have done while Kirk’s been QB. Yea defense has been bad last 3 years. But Bradbury, Ingram, Ezra get embarrassed all the time. If these dudes were just average give us that,” one fan replied.

Interior OL is the one disservice Vikings have done while Kirk’s been QB. Yea defense has been bad last 3 years. But Bradbury, Ingram, Ezra get embarrassed all the time. If these dudes were just average just give us that. https://t.co/St4H2huuul — Donjon2🦤 (@TheDonJulio1) August 18, 2023

Vikings Eyeing Veteran Guard in Free Agency

While fans are frustrated at the lack of roster moves on the offensive interior, Minnesota did host veteran free-agent guard Dalton Risner for a visit in early August.

Kevin O’Connell revealed that there was a conversation with Risner about his ability to play either guard spot as they assess if there is a need to add competition to Ingram or Cleveland’s roles.

The #Vikings are hosting former #Broncos guard Dalton Risner, per @mikeklis. Pressures allowed in 2022:

Dalton Risner 29

Ed Ingram 58

Ezra Cleveland 53 QB hits allowed:

Risner 6

Cleveland 20

Ingram 18 pic.twitter.com/b1lJPk6fn4 — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) August 1, 2023

Ingram struggled in the team’s preseason opener as the only starter on the offensive line to play.

The Vikings are continuing to evaluate their roster, and Saturday’s preseason matchup with a fiesty Titans defensive front should serve as a litmus test to determine whether a change should occur.