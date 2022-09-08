Fans Roast Packers Coach After He Mocks Vikings Ahead of Season Opener

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur may have just asked for a migraine when Green Bay visits the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Since 2007, the Vikings have sounded the Gjallarhorn, a massive “yelling horn” in Norse tradition, to start every home game. It’s a relic of the Nordic heritage of the state that’s been adopted by Minnesota’s professional football team.

However, the horn may have gotten under the Packers coach’s skin over the years.

He recently mocked the tradition in a press conference ahead of the September 11 season opener, which left Vikings fans raucous on social media.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Calls Vikings Horn Annoying

On September 7, Green Bay Press-Gazette beat writer Ryan Wood tweeted that LaFleur “referred to the Skol horn at US Bank Stadium as that ‘annoying horn.’ ”

The tweet caught fire on Twitter with Packers fans amping LaFleur’s dig at the Vikings and Minnesota fans clapping back at LaFleur.

“Packers just guaranteed themselves nonstop Skol horn,” one fan tweeted.

“I hope they blare the gjallarhorn no less than 2823 times on Sunday,” another fan replied to Wood’s tweet.

This reference from Dodgeball starring Ben Stiller is sure to stay in rotation every week the two rivals meet.

Another fan offered to read through the lines of LaFleur’s statement.

And while the horn may be juvenile in LaFleur’s eyes, NFL traditions are all relative.

One Vikings fan referred to when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Peyton mocked the Skol chant just minutes before Stefon Diggs broke free for a walk-off game-winning touchdown that later became known as the Minneapolis Miracle. He’s hoping the Vikings do the same thing to LaFleur on Sunday.

Kenny Clark Loves Playing Vikings in Minnesota

LaFleur’s words were missing some context from Wood’s tweet. While LaFleur did literally call the Gjallarhorn annoying, it was more a showing of gamesmanship, referring to the feelings of playing a season opener in a hostile environment.

“It’s exciting any chance you get a chance to be in the NFL… Love going into a hostile environment like Minnesota and hear that annoying horn they like to blow and the Skol Chant. It creates [an opportunity] for the team to really stay together,” LaFleur said in the September 7 press conference.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark, whose matchup with center Garrett Bradbury will be one to watch on Sunday, added that he loves playing in Minnesota.

“I love it. I love the whole intro to snow. Like that’s one of my favorite places to play,” Clark said, per Wood. “I embrace it. I love it. I love the Skol chant, I love the horn.”

The Vikings and Packers kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT in “America’s Game of the Week” on Fox Sports.

LaFleur is 2-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium since becoming head coach of the Packers in 2019, meanwhile, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell will make his NFL debut as head coach at home.

Minnesota is a 1.5-point underdog to the three-time defending NFC North champions in Green Bay, according to Tipico Sportsbook.