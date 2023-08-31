Vikings Sign Versatile Super Bowl Lineman: Report

The Minnesota Vikings kept just eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster to make space at other positions — but that hasn’t stopped them from fortifying the offensive front in other ways.

Minnesota has plans to sign former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji to the practice squad on Wednesday, August 30, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

“The #Vikings are expected to sign former Hakeem Adeniji to their practice squad, source said,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He started 15 games at four different positions for Cincy, including in the Super Bowl.”

The #Vikings are expected to sign former #Bengals OT Hakeem Adeniji to their practice squad, source said. He started 15 games at four different positions for Cincy, including in the Super Bowl. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

Minnesota also signed veteran swing tackle David Quessenberry, who was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, to the 53-man roster.

Quessenberry, 33, and Adeniji, 25, both have plenty of playing experience and could be called upon if the offensive line group is struck by injury, although tackle is their primary position.

While the Vikings are aiming for continuity on the offensive line — keeping guards Ed Ingram and Ezra Cleveland as starters to begin the 2022 season — both guards should be on notice after combining to allow the most pressures by any guard duo in the league last season. Ingram led the league in pressures allowed in 2022 with 58, while Cleveland was third with 53, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Hakeem Adeniji Has Yet to Find His Spot on the Offensive Front

A 2020 sixth-round pick, Adeniji was moved around frequently during his time in Cincinnati.

As a rookie, Adeniji started five games and played both tackle spots. Starting in the final nine regular-season games, Adeniji took over for 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman and played 555 snaps at right guard, finishing the schedule with a 48.3 offensive grade.

Adeniji struggled during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run, allowing 14 pressures and six sacks across four games. He gave up three sacks in the Super Bowl.

The following year, Adeniji was the backup right tackle and also lined up as an in-line tight end.

At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, he seems to be more fit as a backup tackle in the league, but however, his fit with the Vikings could be due to his versatility.

Adeniji may not see the active roster at all this season, but a change of scenery and coaching could be what’s needed for the product out of Washington.

David Quessenberry Among NFL’s Best Run-Blockers

A 2013, sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans, Quessenberry has been a late bloomer in the league and didn’t become a starter until the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans.

At the age of 31, Quessenberry posted the fifth-highest PFF run-blocking grade (89.1) by any tackle in the league. He posted a slightly below-average pass-blocking grade of 61.6 and finished with an 80.6 overall grade.

Quessenberry was a backup for the Bills last season but did not give Buffalo enough reason to keep him on the 53-man roster.

After Minnesota traded Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick, Quessenberry slots in as a backup swing tackle alongside Oli Udoh, who is likely the team’s first choice if either tackle goes down this season.

The Vikings could still use more depth on the interior offensive line with Chris Reed out on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for at least the first four weeks of the season.