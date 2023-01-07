Vikings’ 6-Time Pro Bowler Ruled Out vs. Bears With Unexpected Injury

The already bruised and battered Minnesota Vikings defense caught another dose of unexpected injury news on Saturday.

Minnesota officially ruled out safety Harrison Smith for this weekend’s road contest against the Chicago Bears, citing a knee injury that seemingly came out of nowhere. The defense’s other Smith, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, was also included in the player update report from the Vikings’ official twitter account.

Vikings Player Updates – Za’Darius Smith will travel separately from the team to Chicago due to a personal matter. – After being a full participant in all practices this week, Harrison Smith began experiencing knee soreness Friday afternoon and has been ruled out for #MINvsCHI. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 7, 2023

“Vikings Player Updates: Za’Darius Smith will travel separately from the team to Chicago due to a personal matter,” the Vikings reported Saturday. “After being a full participant in all practices this week, Harrison Smith began experiencing knee soreness Friday afternoon and has been ruled out for #MINvsCHI.”

Harrison Smith to Miss Third Game For Vikings This Season

Harrison Smith has missed just two games prior this year, both against the Detroit Lions in Weeks 3 and 14. The safety sat out the first contest in Minneapolis as he navigated the NFL’s concussion protocol, after sustaining the head injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. The Vikings then held Smith out in Detroit last month due to a lingering neck injury.

There had been no mention of any significant knee injury to Smith this season prior to Friday, either from the player or his team. The Vikings did not release the precise nature of the ailment or cause of the pain, allowing the optimist to hope that the move was made in no more than an overabundance of caution.

Smith has tallied 85 tackles, 10 passes defensed, five interceptions and a forced fumble across 14 starts this season, per Pro Football Reference. He will certainly be missed in the Vikings’ secondary Sunday, a group that has dealt with a number of injuries over the course of the year.

However, Chicago has chosen to sit quarterback Justin Fields due to a hip injury and will start backup Nathan Peterman in his place. Peterman is 1-3 in his career as an NFL starter, with just three touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

Vikings Starting CB Cameron Dantzler Questionable Against Bears

Also in danger of missing the final regular season matchup at Soldier Field is Vikings starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

Dantzler went down with an ankle injury in November that landed him on the injured reserve list (IR) for four games. The issue cost him another game later in the year, with an illness being responsible for his sixth absence of the 2022 season.

The CB has played just once in the last seven games, with former Bears defensive back Duke Shelley stepping into his starting role over the previous three contests. Dantzler was listed as questionable against the Bears as of Saturday afternoon, per the Vikings’ official injury report.

Vikings cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans are both on IR and out for the remainder of the year, as is safety Lewis Cine.