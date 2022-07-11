NFL Executives Raise Red Flag Over Vikings’ Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith has put forth a Hall of Fame-worthy playing resume over the past decade — accruing over 861 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 29 interceptions and recovering eight fumbles in 10 seasons in purple and gold.

But whether he can sustain that production entering the twilight of his career remains to be seen.

NFL figures weighed in on Smith’s standing in the league today, and some begged the question of whether he’s fallen from his prime Pro Bowl track record.

‘Age Gets Us All’

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to assemble a peer top-10 rankings of the league’s safeties entering the 2022 season.

After ranking fifth last season, Smith fell to seventh on this year’s list at the age of 33.

One NFC executive acknowledged Smith has been the “prototype” at the position, but that “age gets us all.”

“Smith no doubt was [the standard] and the prototype for a long time. Age gets us all,” an NFC front-office member told Fowler.

Fowler said the majority of respondents agree with the executive, that Smith has “probably lost a half-step.” However, when Smith entered the league as the 29th overall pick in the 2012 draft, it wasn’t his speed or explosiveness, but his instinct, that made him a first-round talent — and some evaluators believe that has made him ageless as a safety.

Smith made his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in 2021, tallying 114 tackles, three sacks and seven passes defended. It would have been seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods for Smith had he not missed out on the 2020 Pro Bowl — a season where he was tasked with overlooking an inexperienced cornerback core.

From Fowler:

A high-ranking NFL official added, “He still has all the things that make him special — his brains, instincts and experience will always get him close to the action.” Several others made the point that Minnesota’s lack of cornerback play and pass rush affected Smith, who tried to compensate and overplayed some angles as a result. But Smith is basically the Demario Davis of safeties, equipped with football savvy to defy age. “Obviously he’s getting older, but his intelligence overcomes a lot of that,” the defensive coach said.

Speaking from the other side of the ball, one veteran NFL offensive coach told Fowler that Smith is a player “you absolutely must account for on every snap, and the list of safeties that do that is pretty short. Guys like him are still hard to find.”

Smith Could See Career Renaissance

Despite Smith flourishing over the past 10 years under Mike Zimmer, the veteran safety could see a career renaissance with the new regime.

Not only will the defense transition to a 3-4 scheme that will allow Smith to fly around, but he also has first-round rookie Lewis Cine alongside him. While any opposing defense had to account for Smith, having a versatile running mate in the backfield instead of pure deep safety offers more opportunities to disguise coverage — a trait that Smith is second to none at among active players, according to Bill Belichick.

“[Smith] does a great job with pre-snap disguise,” Belichick said, per NBC Sports, in 2018. “He’s one of the best – you know, Smith, Ed Reed, Polamalu. Those guys are, I’d say, among the best. He’s certainly right there. He’s a hard guy to read.

“He does an excellent job of timing his movement based on either the quarterback’s cadence, the offensive formation, motion, the play clock, all those combinations of things. He does an excellent job of using some or all of them to put the offense in a difficult position to account for them or to not account for them when he’s blitzing and so forth. He’s really good.”