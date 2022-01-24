Vikings Linked to Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson to the Minnesota Vikings?

It may not be as far-fetched as previously conceived. Former ESPN insider Jordan Schultz reported that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback would be willing to move from the Lone Star to the North Star state.

“Sources tell me the biggest sleeper in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the Minnesota Vikings. Deshaun, who has a no-trade clause, would at least consider waiving it to play in Minnesota,” Schultz said. “If we look at the Purple People Eaters, this team is built to win right now. They have an established offensive line, two great wide receivers (Adam) Thielen and (Justin) Jefferson, an elite running back in Dalvin Cook. Admittedly the defense needs work, but this team has a roster that can contend.”

Watson’s Uncertain Future in NFL Plays a Factor in Trade

When word broke that Watson wanted out of a struggling Houston Texans franchise in January 2020, rumors spread like wildfire among NFL teams in need of a franchise quarterback.

But later in March that year, allegations of sexual assault against Watson began to surface, putting his NFL career on pause.

Watson did not play at all during the 2021 season while investigations by the FBI, Houston Police Department and NFL are underway. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. At least 10 women, including two who have not filed civil suits, have filed police complaints against Watson. He has denied all allegations, per The Athletic.

Still, there were trade talks throughout the season.

The Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles entered trade talks with the Texans. However, no team bit on a deal before the November 2 trade deadline — primarily due to the pending lawsuits against Watson, The Athletic reported.

Since the trade deadline’s passing, updates on Watson’s future have been at a standstill. However, the Panthers are expected to chase the star quarterback again this offseason, per the Charlotte Observer. Whether a trade anywhere, including Minnesota, will materialize hinges on the resolution of Watson’s legal issues and the NFL’s investigation.

The NFL has not put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, which bars a player from practicing or attending games due to Watson not facing criminal charges. The Houston Police Department began its investigation on April 2. The department has not released any further comments on the investigation over the past 10 months.

The only certainty is that the Texans appear to be done with Watson after a fallout with the 26-year-old quarterback during the team’s hiring of general manager Nick Caserio in January 2021. Watson offered his input on several candidates that Houston did not consider, prompting Watson to request a trade due to a “shift in culture,” per ESPN.

Caserio recently said that Watson “more than likely” will not play for the Texans again.

Watson Not Ideal For New Vikings Regime

The Vikings are dealing with their own shift in culture after firing head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. The new regime would likely want to bring in a quarterback of their choice and deal Kirk Cousins elsewhere.

Watson would be an ideal franchise quarterback who could elevate Minnesota back into title contention. However, his legal are make him an untouchable trade candidate, especially for a Vikings franchise facing its own turbulence.

Until the truth comes to light in Houston, the Vikings are unlikely to make a move while the organization attempts to move forward under a new regime that will be unwilling to