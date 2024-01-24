Insider Gets Real About Kirk Cousins’ Next Contract, Future With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have to pick a direction.

They can stick with the known commodity in Kirk Cousins. That likely means paying a hefty sum during an offseason in which they also have several holes to fill on defense and limited funds to do so.

Or they could move on and into the unknown with a roster that could easily choose to remain competitive or pivot into a retooling situation.

If they choose the former path, it could get pricey.

“There’s two great quarterback mysteries in this offseason in the NFL,” NBC Sports’ Peter King said on “The Cook & Joe Show” on January 23. “One is Kirk Cousins. Because he will not go back to Minnesota on a one-year contract.”

“A lot of people are going to say, ‘Wow, he’s going to be 36 [years old] next year, coming off a torn Achilles. Do we want to commit to him for two years,’” King said. “I would if I were a team. But we’re also talking two years, $90 million, which is excessive. But it’s also the market. So I’m not saying it’s a bad deal or a bad idea.”

Cousins was on a one-year, $35 million contract and counts for $28 million next season.

He completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions this past season, leading the NFL in passing yards per game when he went down.

He also believes that he can be even better going forward.

Kirk Cousins Optimistic About Future With Vikings, Career After Achilles Injury

Cousins has spoken optimistically about his playing future following surgery for the injury that ended his season after eight weeks. The Vikings found a rhythm, winning four of his last five starts after going 0-3 to open the season.

“I do believe there’s, probably, my best football still up ahead of me. But I gotta go prove that with the way I heal up and then with the way I play up ahead,” Cousins said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on December 18. “The game is so much mental, and it’s so much on past experiences.

“I would love to be back in Minnesota. Hopefully, we can make that happen. … When we get to late February, the [NFL] Combine, March, kinda try to see how 2024 is going to shake out,”

The most concerning part for the Vikings is King’s projection for Cousins’ next contract. $90 million beats the fully guaranteed $80 million deal Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti projected for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Either one could be an issue for the cap-strapped Vikings.

Vikings Facing Salary Cap Crunch

Minnesota has $29.9 million in cap space, per Spotrac. They can free up “upwards of $40 million” more by releasing some players, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic on January 23.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has openly said he wants Cousins back. But he has also left the door open to pivot. The Vikings have several aging veteran stars on defense to retain or replace too.

Looming over everything is Justin Jefferson’s contract, which is up after next season.

Jefferson has also said he wants Cousins back. Perhaps the alternative and what it would mean for the star wideout’s future in Minnesota is enough motivation to bring Cousins back.