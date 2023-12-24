Insider Names NFC Rival ‘Best Free Agent Bet’ for Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may want to bring Kirk Cousins back next season. But, with his free agency looming on the heels of a lost season, they still could face stiff competition.

“Best free agent bet for Cousins, if the Vikings don’t re-sign him, seems to be the Atlanta Falcons, who could have $50 million in salary cap space after some anticipated player cuts, including QB Taylor Heinicke, the ex-Viking,” wrote Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press on December 23.

Cousins went down in Week 8, with the Vikings on their way to a three-game winning streak.

He completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. His 291 passing yards per game is the second-best mark of his career and still leads the NFL.

Cousins, who signed with the Vikings in 2018, inked a one-year, $35 million contract extension in 2022.

The four-time Pro Bowler told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he believes his “best football” still lies ahead of him, and that he wants to re-sign. But Walters notes the inherent risk.

“Kirk Cousins’ free agency market … could reach $40 million next spring,” Walters continued.

“But Cousins isn’t expected to be fully recovered in March when free agency begins. The draft isn’t until April, and there’s no guarantee the Vikings could get an elite QB. There’s also the risk that Cousins, 36 next year, could reinjure the Achilles. That risk will affect how much money the Vikings would be willing to guarantee in a contract.”

Walters’ projection for Cousins’ potential salary tops what Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger forecasted could be in the pipeline for him. It could also price the Vikings out of the market with $35 million in cap space projected for next season, per Spotrac.

The Vikings will still have Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall under contract. But Walters says they “can’t” go into the campaign with either of them as the starter.

Ditto for Joshua Dobbs who has gone from starter to emergency third-string quarterback.

Kirk Cousins’ Potential Fit on Falcons

The Falcons sit 6-8 on the season. But they still have a shot at the division and a playoff berth despite playing multiple quarterbacks, just as the Vikings have. They opened the season with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as the starter.

Heinicke entered the league with the Vikings in 2015 and spent two years in the organization, never throwing a pass in the regular season

Atlanta went to him in Week 8 in relief of Ridder, who was evaluated for a concussion. Heinicke remained in the game and started the next two weeks but lost all three. Ridder has started each of the last four games, going 2-2, after replacing Heinicke in Week 10.

Tankathon projects the Falcons will have the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

That could still be within range to take one of the next tier of quarterbacks – Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., or JJ McCarthy – after trading back. None of them are expected to be ready to play next season, potentially keeping Cousins in play. But it does mean the Falcons might not be as eager to shell out what it could take to pry Cousins from Minnesota.

Vikings Insider: Drafting QB the ‘Most Obvious Path’ to Replacing Kirk Cousins

“The most obvious path for the Vikings’ future is also the most enticing: Draft a quarterback in the first round and settle the position for the next 5 to 10 years,” wrote Jim Souhan of the Star Tribune on December 23.

Tankathon also projects the Vikings to select McCarthy with the No. 20 overall pick.

The Vikings have several other key decisions to make on both sides of the ball. They find themselves between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Cousins.