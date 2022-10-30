2 Vikings Pass-Catchers Suffer Injuries Against Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings had exceptional injury luck through six games this season, but health issues caught up with the team a bit during game seven — a hard-fought victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Two prominent Vikings pass-catchers were hurt Sunday, while two starting defensive linemen also sustained injuries. Head coach Kevin O’Connell broke down all of their situations during the postgame press conference on Sunday, October 29.

Coach provides several injury updates after today's game. pic.twitter.com/tY46S15FD6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2022

“[Defensive tackle] Dalvin Tomlinson with a right calf, we’ll send him for an MRI. Pretty hopeful on that one, we’ll just see the timeline. He’s been so big for us, contributor for us that we hope to have back as soon as possible,” O’Connell said. “Then late there on the touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, [tight end] Irv Smith got rolled up. He was kind of in protection against an all out pressure and got a little ankle there. We’ll send him for an MRI as well.”

The coach added that starting wide receiver Adam Thielen and starting pass rusher Za’Darius Smith both left Sunday’s game with knee contusions but were able to return — good omens for their respective statuses next week against the Washington Commanders.

Smith’s Injury of Most Concern to Vikings After Recent Health History

Entering his third season with the Vikings in 2022, Smith was poised to be a force as the team’s top tight end. However, a meniscus surgery in August derailed his progress to a degree.

Smith has played in every game this year, despite projections that the surgery would sideline him for at least the beginning of the campaign. He has pulled in 18 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns in seven appearances, including four catches for 28 yards against the Cardinals Sunday. Smith caught a total of 66 passes of 676 yards and seven scores through his first two years in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

Tomlinson has been a beast for the Vikings this year on the other side of the football and was ranked the 15th best interior defensive line player out of 122 qualifying at the position entering Week 8, per Pro Football Focus. Tomlinson’s PFF rush defense grade is moderate at 60.3, though his pass rush grade of 80.4 is exceptional, as is his overall grade position grade of 75.3.

The defensive lineman has amassed 18 tackles on the season, as well as three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Vikings Still in Game For WR Addition Ahead of NFL’s Trade Deadline

The Vikings’ offense has been good enough through seven games to help the team to a 6-1 record, which will translate to a 3.5-game lead in the NFC North Division if the Green Bay Packers should fail down the mightily Buffalo Bills Sunday night. The Packers are a double-digit underdog on the road in that game.

But while so many recent seasons have been about competing in the division, 2022 is about competing for the entire NFC. The Vikings are only a game out of first place behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who handed Minnesota its only loss of the season in Week 2.

To compete in the top tier of the league, the Vikings probably need to add another explosive element to the passing game to pair alongside Justin Jefferson. The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 1, and Minnesota is reported to have prioritized adding a second field-stretching wideout to the offensive arsenal.

The name circulating most frequently over the previous week has been that of Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks. However, several other teams are also in the market for Cooks, who is owed nearly $40 million between this season and next season combined.

Should the Vikings decide the trade and/or salary cost of Cooks is too high, they could also look to Odell Beckham Jr. via the free agent market. There is no timeline on when Minnesota could sign Beckham, who is rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered during the Super Bowl and is not expected to be healthy enough to play until sometime in November or December.