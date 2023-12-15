Former Vikings QB Jake Browning Breaks Silence on Revenge Game

Approaching a Week 15 matchup against his former team, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning addressed the emotions he has facing the Minnesota Vikings.

And despite the Vikings cutting him two years ago, Browning said there are no hard feelings against the team that gave him his first shot in the NFL.

“There was two years there where they were the only team that wanted me,” Browning said in a December 12 news conference ahead of his fourth start in place of Joe Burrow, who underwent season-ending wrist surgery in November. “I think there’s some appreciation from my time there and it set me up to come into this building and do what I have been able to do the last couple of years.”

Jake Browning Credits Vikings QB Kirk Cousins With His NFL Ascent

After going undrafted out of Washington in 2019, Browning got his chance at the NFL when the Vikings signed him his rookie year. For two seasons, Browning worked under Kirk Cousins, learning from the former fourth-round pick turned Pro Bowler.

“Being around Kirk was great for me. He’s a pro’s pro, I learned a lot from him. He was a very open book with me coming in as an undrafted guy and formed a really good relationship with him,” Browning said. “In general, my feelings about my time there were very positive and I’m very appreciative.”

And while many Bengals reporters were looking for some insight that Browning may have on the Vikings’ game plan, Browning admitted he’s only familiar with some of the faces and not the new regime’s offense and defense.

I know a lot of people there obviously but it’s a different coaching staff and GM,” Browning said. “It’s going to be nice to see some familiar faces pre- and post-game.”

Vikings QB Nick Mullens Will Make History vs. Bengals

When he takes the field on Saturday, Nick Mullens will make history as the fourth quarterback to start for the Vikings this season.

“According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Vikings will be the 29th NFL team since 1950 to endure that frequency of turnover at the position,” wrote Kevin Seifert of ESPN on December 14.

History has shown teams rarely succeed with so many changes at quarterback, but the Vikings appear poised to challenge the trend with a 78.5% chance of making the postseason, per ESPN’s Power Index.

“Only four of the previous 28 teams have made the playoffs, and all of them… have gotten their original starter back for at least a portion of the remainder of the season,” Seifert wrote.

But before getting ahead of itself in the chase to the playoffs, Minnesota could be the first team to secure a win with each of its four different starting quarterbacks since 1987 (Jaren Hall was credited with a Week 9 win despite Josh Dobbs taking over in the first quarter).

Mullens, approaching his first start since a meaningless 2022 season finale against the Chicago Bears, appears prepared to make that happen.

“It’s not cool to start, it’s cool to start and play well and that’s the goal and that’s what we’re all working for,” Mullens said in a December 13 news conference.