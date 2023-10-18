Explosive Vikings WR Returns From Injured Reserve

Jalen “Speedy” Nailor is set to make his long-awaited return soon.

The second-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, who played just one offensive snap before landing on injured reserve in Week 3 with a hamstring injury, was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, October 18, per the league transaction wire.

A 2022 sixth-round pick, Nailor is highly favored by the coaching staff, making the 53-man roster despite dealing with an undisclosed injury for most of training camp.

Touted for his high-end speed and explosiveness, Nailor was a player wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell “pounded the table for” on draft day. Nailor made the 53-man roster his rookie year and splashed late in the season.

He secured three passes for 89 yards receiving and a touchdown in a Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, followed by a 4-catch, 62-yard outing against the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale.

Nailor has a chance to make his first career start with Justin Jefferson out for at least three more weeks.

Vikings Special Teams Get a Boost With Kene Nwangwu’s Return

Alongside Nailor’s designation to return to practice, Kene Nwangwu was activated to the 53-man roster after a four-week stint on the injured reserve list with a back injury.

Nwangwu was poised to take a step forward as the primary backup Alexander Mattison, but with the arrival of Cam Akers via trade, Nwangwu returns to a crowded running back room.

One of the fastest players in the league, Nwangwu should give the Vikings reason to draw up a few plays to get the ball in his hands.

Regardless of Nwangwu’s role in the offense moving forward, the kickoff return team gets a significant boost with his return. Since 2021, no player has had more kickoff return touchdowns (3) than Nwangwu. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, posting the second-most kick return yards (920) in the league.

“He’s an All-Pro returner. We want to try to find a way to get the ball in his hands as many times as we can. We’ll be aggressive back there. When it comes to him bringing it out maybe five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 yards deep. Whatever the case may be until somebody got to put a choke collar on me, tell me that’s enough,” special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said jokingly in an October 18 news conference. “So until then, we’ll continue on with that simple approach, with the aggressive mindset.”

Vikings’ Marcus Davenport Out at Least 4 Weeks

While Nwangwu and Nailor’s returns bode well for offense and special teams, the Vikings’ defense took a serious hit on Wednesday with edge rusher Marcus Davenport landing on the injured reserve list.

Like all injured reserve list designations, Davenport will be required to sit out at least four games, making Week 11 the earliest he can return.

In two full games this season, Davenport has two sacks, four quarterback hits and seven pressures.