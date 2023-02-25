Trade Proposal Lands Vikings 3-Time All-Pro Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings need an overhaul in the secondary and now have an opportunity to begin by courting one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Friday, February 24, that the Los Angeles Rams are almost certain to deal three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

“The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks,” Pelissero tweeted. “Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space.”

Vikings Named Among Viable Trade Partners For CB Jalen Ramsey

Quality cover corners are always in demand and Ramsey should have several suitors.

Justin Hier of Pro Football Network named the Vikings among the most logical trading partners for the CB, along with the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. He laid out the argument for the Vikings on Saturday.

Patrick Peterson saw a renaissance of sorts in Minnesota last season, but he’s set to be a free agent. Fellow starter and 2020 third-round pick Cameron Dantzler Sr. allowed a whopping 77.4% of passes thrown his way to be completed last year. And 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. played in just six games and started only one before landing on injured reserve. Suffice it to say [the] Vikings could use some help on the boundary, and Ramsey could provide it. Cap space might be an issue, but Minnesota has several contracts with pricey vets that can be cut, restructured, or extended. There’s enough room to make it work.

Ramsey Perfect Fit For Vikings’ New Defensive Scheme Under Flores

The Vikings had the second-worst pass defense in the league in 2022 and are transitioning to a new, more aggressive scheme in the secondary under recently hired defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

“I’m aggressive by nature. Philosophically, that’s something that I believe in,” Flores said during his introductory press conference. “By nature, I like to be aggressive. Not reckless. There’s a method to the madness. There’s a rhyme and a reason. Whether it’s down and distance, field position, etcetera.” “But I think it’s not about me or [head coach Kevin O’Connell], it’s about the players,” Flores continued. “It’s about their ability to execute, it’s about our ability to teach and coach and put them in the right positions. Get them doing things that we think they can execute. And we’ll do our very best to do that.”

Ramsey has the kind of skill set necessary to succeed in Flores’ preferred press-man system. Ramsey is a six-time Pro-Bowl selection, earning the honors again in 2022. He made 88 tackles, including four tackles for loss, defensed 18 passes, made four interceptions, forced two fumbles and registered two sacks last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ramsey the third-best cornerback in the NFL out of 118 players who qualified at the position, with an 86.4 overall rating.