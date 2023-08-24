Vikings Expected to Cut Former 1st-Round WR After Veteran Wins His Job

Jalen Reagor‘s days with the Minnesota Vikings may be numbered.

The former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick’s best chance of staying on the team was his role as punt returner from the 2022 season. But the Vikings brought in competition for the job, signing veteran Brandon Powell in the offseason, and KSTP’s Darren Wolfson sees Powell winning the role after a month of training camp.

Weighing in on how the wide receiver depth chart may fall, Wolfson, replying to a fan question on X (formerly Twitter), said he sees Powell making the roster over Reagor.

“I see Powell making it,” Wolfson wrote. “Not like he can’t be used on offense!”

Minnesota acquired Reagor in a trade last September, sending the Eagles a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. According to Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice, the conditional pick would escalate to a fourth-round pick if Reagor reached any of the following benchmarks: 40 receptions, 500 receiving yards or five touchdowns.

Reagor did not near any of those benchmarks in 2023 and they may be very well out of his reach if he is cut by August 29, when the Vikings will trim down to their final 53-man roster.

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Addresses WR Problem at Training Camp

Addressing final roster cuts, coach Kevin O’Connell described a good problem Minnesota has in having to trim down a deep wide receivers room.

“I think that group is going to be very tough for us to figure out whether it’s five or six (receivers). Ultimately what the depth looks like on the practice squad, there’s probably four or five names that are all deserving. These are good problems to have, but you’re trying to figure out how it will all fit,” O’Connell said in an August 19 media conference following the Vikings’ preseason matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

O’Connell touched on Reagor’s skillset and performance in training camp, saying his speed is a weapon they tried to exploit on Saturday.

“Jalen Reagor’s speed, we kind of tried to get him over [the top of the defense a] couple times tonight,” O’Connell said. “Either the pocket or coverage didn’t allow it. His speed is a real factor.”

Reagor’s speed didn’t amount to much as he caught 2-of-5 targets on Saturday as the Vikings had issues with protection and allowing deep routes to develop.

Minnesota has another deep threat in Jalen Nailor, who has been out most of training camp but is considered a shoo-in for the fourth wide receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison.

O’Connell also credited Powell for his entire camp performance and the versatility he brings to the offense.

“Brandon Powell has had an excellent training camp, doing so many things I don’t think people realize sometimes all the different jobs he can do,” O’Connell said.

Vikings WRs Vying for Final Spot

If Powell is in and Reagor is out, there is potentially one more spot left in the wide receiver room.

Trishton Jackson has had an impressive training camp along with former New England Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry.

Jackson offers more all-around ability and could fill in at any spot, while Harry, at 6-foot-4, has the size to be a viable red-zone threat and possession receiver on third down.