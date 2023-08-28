Vikings Predicted to Cut Former 1st-Round Pass-Catcher

The Minnesota Vikings are on the verge of announcing their initial 53-man roster and one hopeful at wide receiver may find himself on the outside looking in come cut-down day.

The Philadelphia Eagles now infamously selected Jalen Reagor one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Jefferson has gone on to become arguably the best pass-catcher in the league, Reagor flamed out in Philly. Minnesota acquired the wideout from the Eagles in August 2022 for a conditional fifth-round pick and a seventh-round selection.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted on Monday, August 28, that Reagor will not be on the Vikings’ initial 53-man roster, which will be released after league-wide cut-down day on Tuesday.

Minnesota gave the 24-year-old a chance to revive his career last season, but he served primarily as a punt returner and caught just eight passes. Special teams value could allow him to stick, but the Vikings could also consider other options for punt returns, such as Ty Chandler or undrafted rookie Thayer Thomas. Releasing Reagor would save nothing against the cap but would free up a roster spot for someone better suited to be a part of Minnesota’s future.

Jalen Reagor Faces Stiff Competition to Keep Roster Spot with Vikings

Reagor produced his worst offensive season to date in 2022, making just eight catches on 13 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. He has caught just 72 passes for 799 yards and four scores over the course of his three-year NFL career.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ roster is top-heavy with talent at the position. Jefferson leads a group that includes fourth-year player K.J. Osborn and first-round rookie talent Jordan Addison, both of whom are locks to make the roster.

Reagor began the preseason listed as a third-string wideout jockeying for position between WR No. 5 and No. 6 with Brandon Powell. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson predicted on August 18 that Powell will win that roster spot over Reagor.

Powell is a dual-threat return man, fielding both punts and kickoffs regularly in 2022, while also bringing some pass-catching ability as a reserve wide receiver. He was also a member of the Los Angeles Rams for the last two seasons and has a history with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell from their days together in Southern California.

Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings last year, is also expected to make the roster, which brings Minnesota’s wide receiver room up to five members. That leaves Reagor in competition for the sixth, and final, spot with a handful of other players including the aforementioned Thomas, Trishton Jackson and Blake Proehl.

Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson Still in Contract Extension Talks with Vikings

While financials aren’t an issue for the Vikings when it comes to keeping or releasing Reagor, they have cast a slight pall over Minnesota’s preseason.

Both Jefferson and Pro-Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson are eligible for contract extensions now. However, it is unclear if either player will get a deal signed before the Vikings kick off the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on August 24 that Hockenson and the Vikings remain “far apart” on a deal, as he hopes for a contract that will reset the market at the position. Jefferson is expected to sign a contract at, or near, historic levels for the wide receiver position, though those negotiations also remain unfinished.