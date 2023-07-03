Vikings Positioned to Cut Former 1st-Round Pick, Analyst Says

The Minnesota Vikings declined wide receiver Jalen Reagor‘s fifth-year option in February was a sign that the former first-round pick is on thin ice in Minnesota.

Selected a pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft, Reagor had two lackluster seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Vikings last September.

Minnesota made the move to bolster its special teams with the possibility of Reagor realizing his potential as a receiver. But after securing just eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown last season and barely outsnapping sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor, Reagor is on the chopping block ahead of training camp.

“Time is running out for Reagor,” The Vikings Wire’s Kevin Fielder wrote. “Reagor might have all the traits, but those traits don’t mean anything if you can’t combine them with consistent play. Over his NFL career, Reagor has been plagued by different issues, including drops and fumbles. Reagor fumbled the ball four times on punt returns last season and eventually lost his spot on special teams.

Although Reagor’s $2.4 million cap hit this season is fully guaranteed, Minnesota is in a comfortable position financially to cut Reagor and his contract if he does not put together a convincing performance in the preseason.

Jalen Reagor at Risk of Losing Punt Returner Role With Vikings

Play

The top three spots at wide receiver are cemented with Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Jefferson poised to dominate the workload. Nailor is expected to take a significant step forward after a promising rookie season, and the Vikings also signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Powell in the offseason.

That leaves little work available on offense for Reagor to make an impact after he played 82 snaps in 18 games last season. Reagor’s best chance at remaining in Minnesota is to retain his role as a punt returner.

Powell will make that difficult.

He has averaged 9.6 yards per punt return in his four-year career, including a 61-yard punt return touchdown in a 30-23 victory over the Vikings that clinched the Los Angeles Rams a playoff berth in 2021. Powell went on to average 11.6 yards per return during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Reagor ranked 16th of 17 punt returners with 20 or more returns, averaging 6.4 yards per return last season and fumbled four returns.

“I think Powell has done enough as a receiver to be a depth guy who can be a returner-receiver,” ESPN’s Mike Clay said on the “Purple Insider” podcast on June 19, adding that the grace given to Reagor as a first-round pick is fleeting entering the final year of his rookie deal. “Reagor, certainly his scholarship is over — no idea if he even makes the team.”

Vikings Off the Hook in Trade With Eagles

Last season, the Vikings sent the Eagles a seventh-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick for Reagor. That conditional pick could elevate to a fourth-rounder if Reagor hit any of the following statistical benchmarks over the remainder of his contract, per Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice:

40 receptions

500 receiving yards

5 touchdowns

Reagor did not come close to reaching any of those three benchmarks last year and this season his odds aren’t any better — especially if he isn’t on the roster come September.