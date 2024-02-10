Former Vikings Player Accused of DUI, Hit Woman With Truck at Super Bowl

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested and accused of suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas after hitting a woman with his truck in a resort valet, according to several local reports.

Las Vegas police arrived at the Aria Resort & Casino on the strip around 7 a.m. on February 6 for a report of a woman who was hit by a vehicle and then “became pinned between two cars,” police said per CBS affiliate 8 News Now.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s David Wilson reported that the woman was taken to the hospital.

Robinson, 24, was identified as the driver of the vehicle, a 2022 Ram 1500, and failed field sobriety tests, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Robinson was released and is expected to appear in court on June 4, according to Las Vegas’ NBC affiliate News 3.

A 2021 fourth-round pick by the Vikings, Robinson is currently under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders and remains on their roster.

The team released the following statement in response to Robinson’s arrest.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night,” the team said, per CBS Sports. “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”

Janarius Robinson Says He Had Last Drink 7 Hours Before Failing Field Sobriety Test: Police

During his arrest, Robinson, who smelled of alcohol and “appeared intoxicated,” told police he was not under the influence of any other substance, police told 8 News Now. Robinson said he had two drinks starting at 10 p.m. and had stopped drinking at 11 p.m., nearly seven hours before the collision that occurred at 5:45 a.m.

Robinson failed field sobriety tests, according to authorities, and was booked on a charge of misdemeanor DUI, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Robinson’s attorney Ross Goodman said in a statement Friday that Robinson performed well on the field sobriety tests.

“There are also no presumed levels of what Mr. Robinson’s blood alcohol content was at the time of driving since the blood draw did not take place until approximately 3 hours later,” Goodman said, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We look forward to showing Mr. Robinson is not guilty of a DUI.”

Janarius Robinson Was Once Considered the Next Danielle Hunter for Vikings

When Robinson was drafted in 2021, he was considered the Vikings’ next project turned Pro Bowler – much like Danielle Hunter.

Standing 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds, Robinson tested remarkably well for a prospect with relatively pedestrian numbers in college at Florida State.

Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling observed Robinson at rookie minicamps that year and came away with glowing praise of the Seminoles product.

“4th-round pick Janarius Robinson looks awfully impressive,” Goessling tweeted back in May 2021. “Built like Danielle Hunter, but with even longer arms. He’s Andre Patterson’s next big project.”

During rookie minicamps, Patterson offered high praise to Robinson for his athletic ability and addressed Robinson’s struggles in college, being attached to the program putting him in limbo.

Acclaimed defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who is credited with helping Hunter and Everson Griffen reach their Pro Bowl potential, offered high praise for Robinson, who was a prospect he had hoped the Vikings landed.

“He’s got all the athletic traits that you look for… I always find that guy in the draft where I say, ‘man, I’d love to get my hands on this kid,’ and he’s the guy,” Patterson said.

Robinson’s rookie year was derailed by a season-ending leg injury in the preseason. He was released in 2022 amid a regime change and eventually landed on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Robinson played in two games last season, notching a sack against the Vikings in Week 14.