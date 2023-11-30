Vikings Great Says ‘Ride Over’ for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings appear to be facing a difficult choice as to the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins, though one franchise legend said recently that it’s really no choice at all.

Four time All-Pro defensive end Jared Allen, who played six years with the Vikings, appeared on the Tuesday, November 28 edition of FanDuel’s Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. The host asked Allen for his thoughts on Minnesota potentially signing Cousins to a new deal this spring, despite the QB suffering an Achilles tear earlier in the year and turning 36 years old ahead of next season.

“I mean, you blow your Achilles out at this point in your career … it’s just a young man’s game, it’s going that way,” Allen said. “I don’t know that you can invest that much more money that it would take to keep him.”

Allen went on to admit that he didn’t know the precise details of Cousins’ current agreement, after which Adams explained that the quarterback is in the final year of his deal and bound for free agency in March. At that point, Allen assumed an even firmer stance that the Vikings should move on from Cousins following this season.

“You can’t pay him, that’s a no brainer. You can’t pay him. Sorry Kirk, nothing personal. Nothing personal at all,” Allen responded. “What are you gonna have to pay him, $25 or $30 million a year? … Sorry, the ride’s done.”

Vikings, Kirk Cousins Could Reunite on One-Year Deal

Cousins played in 2023 on a one-year, $35 million extension. He was producing arguably the best of his six campaigns in Minnesota during his second season under head coach Kevin O’Connell, leading the NFL in passing attempts (311), completions (216) and passing touchdowns (18) upon tearing his Achilles against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, per Pro Football Reference.

Aside from the injury, there is little reason to expect Cousins will be willing to take a considerable pay cut. However, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported on November 14 that both the Vikings and Cousins are more amenable to a reunion following the QB’s injury. The most likely reason, according to Schultz, is Cousins’ willingness to now accept a one-year contract.

“It’s my understanding that given what’s transpired now with Cousins, both he and the Vikings are much more receptive to a return in 2024,” Schultz said. “That could potentially mean a one-year contract, I’m told.”

Vikings Face Serious QB Questions Without Kirk Cousins

Minnesota may be more interested in a reunion due to the team’s struggles at QB since Cousins went down. Rookie Jaren Hall suffered a concussion less than a quarter into his first start and hasn’t seen the field since. That is largely because the Vikings traded with the Arizona Cardinals for Josh Dobbs, who relieved Hall and led Minnesota to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

However, after defeating the New Orleans Saints the following week, Dobbs has lost two consecutive starts. He also threw four interceptions against the Chicago Bears in a home loss on Monday Night Football in Week 12. O’Connell indicated this week that the Vikings may transition to Nick Mullens after the bye, who went on IR with a back injury in mid-October.

Justin Jefferson will return to action on December 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the likelihood of a reunion with Cousins will only increase if none of the healthy QBs on Minnesota’s roster prove capable of maximizing the considerable talent of its pass-catching group.