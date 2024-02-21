Vikings ‘Dream Trade’ Sees Team Swap 2 Firsts for Dual-Threat QB Star

The Minnesota Vikings want to get in the franchise quarterback game this offseason, but doing so is going to take a monumental move.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, February 20, authored a “dream trade scenario,” in which the Vikings flip at least their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks for the right to move into the top three and select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

The Vikings can’t afford to wait because Cousins isn’t getting any younger, and Chicago , Detroit and Green Bay are all getting better.

While Daniels is only the 24th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, he’s the No. 3 quarterback and could easily be a top-five pick if there is a scramble to secure signal-callers in Round 1. Trading up to secure Daniels would be a home-run move for the Vikings, even if it costs them next year’s first-round selection and more. As mentioned, teams don’t appear high on the 2025 QB class, so April might represent Minnesota’s last best chance to solve the long-term QB puzzle until at least 2026.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano , the idea of pairing [Justin] Jefferson with LSU quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels has “appeal to some” within the Vikings organization. It’s a solid plan, though Minnesota can’t expect him to fall to pick No .11.

Kirk Cousins’ Contract Demands Add Urgency to QB Situation in Minnesota

Complicating the situation for Minnesota is the impending free agency of six-year starter Kirk Cousins.

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Super Bowl Sunday that the Vikings’ preference is to keep Cousins. However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on February 19 that the team will not offer the QB the fully-guaranteed contract he wants.

Because of that, someone like Sam Darnold of the San Francisco 49ers could come into play for Minnesota this offseason.

“If the price tag [on Cousins] gets too high, the Vikings likely would pursue a more economical veteran and hope that player becomes this year’s Baker Mayfield — current 49ers backup Sam Darnold, among others, would make sense — while also potentially drafting a QB,” Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo reported. “Complicating matters is that superstar receiver Justin Jefferson is also up for a new contract after talks didn’t yield a deal before last season. Jefferson is a Cousins fan and will want to know the quarterback plan before signing on for the long haul.”

Vikings May Not Be Able to Guarantee Themselves Jayden Daniels Even if They Trade Up in NFL Draft

If Minnesota is going to trade up for a quarterback and keep Jefferson on the roster, the New England Patriots are the best bet.

Graziano reported that while the Pats need a signal-caller of their own, some around the league believe the organization is willing to move off the No. 3 overall pick for the right price. The problem with that for the Vikings, however, is that Daniels isn’t guaranteed to be available with the third pick.

Most draft analysts expect Chicago to select Caleb Williams of USC at No. 1. The Washington Commanders will pick next and are also likely to draft a quarterback. New head coach Dan Quinn and new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury might land on Drake Maye out of UNC. However, Daniels’ dual-threat ability and explosive playmaking render him an interesting prospect in the modern age of NFL offense.

The Vikings may not want to package multiple first-round picks for Maye, in which case their plans to trade up could change. However, by that time, Cousins will have already decided his own fate and may have signed elsewhere.

In that scenario, Minnesota could find itself without Cousins or the franchise QB for which the team is hunting in this draft, leaving the Vikings with limited options and an uncertain future at the game’s most important position.