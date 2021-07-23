Vikings Rookie, Shot 4 Times, Reveals Training Camp Status: Report

A month ago, Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was in a hospital bed, ailing from four gunshot wounds he suffered in a shooting in his hometown of Washington D.C.

Three days away from when rookies are expected at Vikings training camp, Twyman is expected to be in attendance, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson.

However, Twyman’s physical condition is still unclear.

“We are hopeful he will be able to play this season and make a full recovery from his injuries,” Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Tomasson without giving any specific timetable.

Twyman Describes Injury as a ‘Flesh Wound’

Twyman, 21, was home visiting his aunt, and was waiting to get dinner with a friend at the time of the shooting, FOX 5 reported. Rosenhaus reported that the shooting incident was random along with an initial report that Tywyman would make a full recovery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on June 22. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Twyman was one of four people shot. He told FOX 5 he received bandages and gauze for an injury he described as a flesh wound, adding that the incident won’t impact his football career.

His mother, Stephanie Twyman, told Washington News4 that her son miraculously survived because the shots made superficial exit wounds.

“I’m hurt and I know that it can happen to anyone,” she said. “I want [people] to know that Jaylen is fine. He’s strong. He’s going to make a 100% recovery.”

Vikings Are Taking it Slow With Twyman

Taken No. 199 overall in the sixth round, Twyman was the final pick by Minnesota in this year’s draft. His emotional response made him an instant fan favorite among the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Tallying 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks in 13 games as a sophomore at Pittsburgh, Twyman became the first interior defensive lineman to lead the team in sacks since Aaron Donald in 2013. Twyman is undersized, standing 6-foot-2, 301 pounds. He tested in the bottom 37th percentile in weight and 18th percentile in height of his draft class, per Mockdraftable.

The Vikings likely didn’t have big plans for Twyman this season with the return of nose tackle Michael Pierce and the signings of veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson. Armon Watts and 2020 fourth-round pick James Lynch also are likely ahead of Twyman entering training camp.

Coach Mike Zimmer likened Twyman to eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins during rookie minicamps this season after seeing Twyman’s explosiveness in person. Twyman projects as an interior pass rusher and could grow into being a three-down tackle once he puts on more size.

“When I had Geno Atkins and some of those guys that are a little bit smaller size guys, we look for nickel pass rushers, and they grow into the spot,” Zimmer said.